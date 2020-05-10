Jermaine Pennant marked his Premier League debut with a hat-trick as we defeated Southampton weeks before our FA Cup final clash.
Robert Pires also hit a hat-trick, a 30-yard chip being the pick of the goals.
#arsenal #arsenalhighlights #premierleaguehighlights
For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game:
Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel:
Follow us on Facebook:
Follow us on Twitter:
Follow us on Instagram:
Follow us on Soundcloud:
This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club. This channel will aim to showcase the personality of Arsenal Football Club and give fans more of an insight into what it’s like to be at this fantastic club. This channel will look behind the scenes and get closer to the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, and more.
ABOUT ARSENAL FC
Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886. They have amassed 13 League titles, 13 FA Cups and many other major trophies since then. Their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.
source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. camisetas de futbol baratas 2017 2018
23 thoughts on “TWO HAT-TRICKS! | Arsenal 6-1 Southampton | Premier League highlights | 2003”
Can we please talk about the pass from Henry to pennants third goal? he wasnt just a goal scorer man. Its incredible the way he played football.
Best arsenal team
It’s only now that You’ll only realize how good this team was
Kanu had magic feet 😮😎🤣
Pires was so underrated
I do think this hattrick put a lot of pressure on Pennant, would've been better for him if he'd just score once on his debut……..
Pennant even way better then Walcott
I really don’t think Robert gets the respect he deserves, sure Vieira was our defensive midfield king, Tony Adams is the eternal defensive co-ordinator, Dennis is the most technically gifted player we’ve seen, and Thierry… was just Thierry, but Pires was not only madly talented but was very integral to our success for over six years… the best left sided midfielder we’ve had in the modern era.
I never forgot those combination play combined with highbury classic low camera angle damnnn
Ohh i miss the old days when i was still a child
Back when PL was worth watching…
P O O R
F O O T B A L L
TODAY'S LIVERPOOL CAN DEFEAT THIS TEAM 11-0
Because now the game has become more attacking, aggressive and speedy. You don't get much time on time the bowl as the defenders are always ready to slide in or injure you intentionally
When we were special..
4 assists for henry
That last Pires goal is fire
Que timão do caralho pires também era o caralho jogando bola brabo
🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
How genius is Robert Pires?
Man the gunners were something else years ago. Wish all the best to arsenal to become a legendary team again
Kanuuuuu!!! Pires 🔥
Reyes in the thumbnail. R.I.P.
These were the best PES years. My entire childhood. Time flies.
Who was named Man of the Match for that game? Imagine the other guy, scoring a hattrick but not getting the MOTM!
This team ended forever after leaving the old stadium. Never.