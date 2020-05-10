TWO HAT-TRICKS! | Arsenal 6-1 Southampton | Premier League highlights | 2003





Jermaine Pennant marked his Premier League debut with a hat-trick as we defeated Southampton weeks before our FA Cup final clash.

Robert Pires also hit a hat-trick, a 30-yard chip being the pick of the goals.

