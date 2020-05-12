How CHELSEA FC Can Build A DEFENCE to WIN the PREMIER LEAGUE NEXT SEASON. Today we break down Chelsea’s defensive frailties and how we can mould our Starting XI in defence next season around Liverpool’s solid spine of this season. Can Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC win the Premier League in 2020/21? Let me know your thoughts on my two signings in the comments!
A Brand New Football Channel – My name is George Benson and this is my brand new Football Talk Channel. As I mention within this welcome video, this is my new outlet for football discussions, expressing my opinions and joining the global conversation some more regarding various different things in the worldwide football community. I intend on posting a minimum of 3 videos every week even over the summer looking through transfer speculation, looking at different clubs, what they need, and of course, engaging with you all in the comments. You can find links to my main channel where I mainly post travel related content with the link below.
Let’s get George to 100k 🔥🔥
We need to prioritise a st – Oshimen , Auba first then a lb – Telles , Grimaldo , Taglafico , Sandro . Then we need to focus on a CB and GK . We need either a world class CB or a left footed CB . I think the best thing would be to sign Romangoli (left footed CB) and Donnaruma from AC Milan .
Where r u still in Bali I would mind some lock down there if that the case where is Tilda wer be allwright next season for sure I think wel be in top two no doubt about I don't want to c any of our defenders leave we don't need any of them all we need is a fit goal scorer 🦁Gate 13 member
Zouma is way better than AC
Why would spend that much money on a centre back that will bee turning 29 soon if you want to start a dynasty just a thought
I think Koulibaly is joining PSG, if not we should fight tooth and nail to get him as he would be a great addition. I probably would keep Alonso as we might switch formations in the season and he's great playing as a wingback hopefully we get tagliafico/Sandro once we sell emerson.
The question is .. do we as a club invest heavily in a proven cb, onana and a chilwel or do we get more attacking players like a sancho dembele etc ?????
GK: Kepa actually started to show good performance before the league got suspended. It means Lampard's decision to drop him did grow him. Give him half a season to prove himself. He has raw talent, but just does not possesses the kind of stability we badly needed.
CB: If we really need a leader CB, go for Koulibaly. I doubted if we can get him on cheap. The ideal case would be pairing Rudiger with Christensen. Zouma can be backup. Sell Zouma for decent money if we get decent backup.
RB: We have Dave at this position. He's temporary our team leader and we need his presence. James can play this position on some occasions. James could play CDM or CM sometimes too.
LB: Honestly just sell Alonso. Get Telles if he's cheap. Else, I think we can gamble and play Tomori in this position, rotating with Emerson. And sometimes, Dave the captain can sub in and play this position too.
Corubally should come we are have very poor defenders
Mate your were spot on in your analysis. Keep up the good work.
fully agree with every point made
A back 4 of James, Upamecano, Gimenez and Telles
Replace Kepa with Onana, Emerson with Telles/Chilwell/Hakimi/Tagliafico, Christensen with Koulibaly/Skriniar… then we could have a shot of having a back line worthy of challenging for the PL.
Telles/Chilwell/Hakimi/Tagliafico (LB ) Tomori (LCB) Koulibaly (RCB) James (RB)
Onana (GK)
Kepa is dem good. he just needs to get his head right. Would Porto sell Telles?? othe options may include Faouzi Ghoulam, Chillwel and
Alaba,
Fully agree with you George, we need to prioritize, and at the moment, that's CB & LB positions. Kepa deserves another season IMO. I have a feeling he'll do good. He seems to have the right attitude and doesn't seem like a quitter.
Thanks for your videos! <3
Bensen is a true chelsea fan but he is shitty analyser he knows nothing abt football.. Tomori is one of the worst cb
in epl defending aerial duels only moron who watches highlights while put in starting 11 christensen is decent but he is more a city type player and zouma might not be gud leader but he got all the quality of a world class player someone need tocoach him to make a better leader and rudiger is energitic and shows lot of charisma in field as a leader but he still an average player but as fan I would ask to try four cbs again for nxt season rather than buying someone … And someone who watches football alot especially chelsea games know why we concede alot of goals most becoz of lamps tactics and he used the same tactics in derby fc and concede alot and blame for the poor cbsin chelsea
our defence next season —-gk,Onana
lb azpi,cb tomri, cb koulibali, rb james
(give azpi one more season as a left back then get a new lb in a years time)
Alex telles and Coulibaly from napoil is perfect
Kepa out
It's weird. Seems we only want to give time and growth to the youth but other players should just be replaced immediately instead of developing and growing.
I think Mings from Villa shows a lot of VVD attributes too. He’s been great this season.
Your right george those players are all we need defensively kouilably might be a bit old but he will be a wonderful signing and alex telles is the perfect left back i really hope chelsea get him he should of been a chelsea player a long time ago
KEPAAAAAAAAAAA😍 he’s going to become class in the future with the right competition and will be a big hit if we make the decision to keep him, or a big miss if we sell him