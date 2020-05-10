Watch 55 goals from 2003/04 as the Reds secured a top four finish in the Premier League, thanks to victories at Goodison Park and Old Trafford along the way.
Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:
Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:
source Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis. camisetas equipos de futbol baratas
50 thoughts on “Every Premier League Goal 2003/04 Season | Michael Owen book ends another top-scoring season”
Smicer's goal at City was only captured on CCTV…imagine that happening today.
Does anyone agree with me that Liverpool is the most awesome team?
The season when ARSENAL were Invincibles shame LIVERPOOL couldn't do it this season 😥
حات تدريبات ليفربول
Best goal @11:40
Top scorer bit like firminio mané and Salah best team ever
You'll never walk alone
And during the summer after this season, Houllier, Diouf (loan), Heskey, Murphy, Owen left! Incoming Benitez, Alonso, Garcia, Cisse. Rest is history! European Champions for 5th time!
If Harry Kewell could’ve stayed injury free he would’ve been so good for us 😢😢
Актобе чемпион!🥇🔝
Ian Rush is a true legend 💪
OWEN pemain favorit, alasan saya suka sama lfc
Anyone else surprised to see Harry Kewell pulling off so many good finishes and passes? I forgot he was actually half decent on the rare occasions he wasn't injured.
steven g
Houlliers last season. We were no closer to winning the league. He had to go.
Le Tallec, Cheyrou, Pongolle, Biscan, Traore. And the next season we won the Champions League. Amazing.
If you dont want to watch whole thing go to 16:45: the pass from Gerrard 🔥🔥🔥
Owen made scoring looks easy.
And that's it for Michael Owen. Imagine what he could have done without the fitness problems and with a proper team around him and proper manager. Imagine if he had Klopp.
I was ECSTATIC when Harry Kewell came that season, and he was just LIT the first year. I just wished he had come 3 years earlier and he had more luck with the injuries. Such a shame. An AMAZING talent. Brilliant goals here.
♥️♥️
This liverpool team my God….sometimes i wish football could go back in time.🔥💯
Baffled me why they sold heskey and Danny Murphy right before Rafa step in.. anyone know the real story?
Gerrard got really serious when he got the armband compared to when he was just a talent in the side and forgot how good Kewell was when he joined. Loved Hamann's whoppers from outside.
Liverpool 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
We had 4 strikers and still finished 5th
A REALLY scrappy and choppy season … We never won more than 3 league games in a row at any time, and a bad defeat or disappointing draw was always around the corner.
We'd lost the ruthless streak we had during the treble season, and Houllier just constantly made weird purchases in the transfer market for players who didn't really improve us at all …
Consistent players such as Fowler, Berger and Gary Mac were gone, Diouf was STILL being played … Heskey had lost his magic touch, and we relied on Owen far too much.
It was time for a change … and something BIG was coming ….
I just wanted to say that I hate Michael Owen. Have a nice day!
The core of that team was so good. The signings we made that summer let us down in my opinion
Liverpool better win league
I cannot stand the commentator from lfctc it ruins actual commentators from the actual footage damn bloody redubbed commentary
murphy kewell gerrard smicer hamann barmby. perfect midfield lineup that time.
No true Liverpool fan would watch anything about that traitor
Heskey was good. Shame that he is only remembered because of ksi.
Êtes vous un fan de Liverpool FC ? Rendez-vous sur ma chaîne vous aurez 10 questions pour le prouver
After that season Harry Kewell and Michael Owen were never the same again.
"LE TALLEC WITH A CHANCE!!!" LoL
Owen never should of been on pens
YNWA these videos are great
one time i asked a 6 foot 7 ex-championship footballer who the toughest player to play against was for him and he said emile heskey. said he was the strongest footballer he ever came up against and couldn't win a header off him.
I thought Diouf scored some that season? Or did we wipe him from the records?
Heskey the man
Lot of penos.
Heskey was such an unselfish team player, he gets a lot of underserved stick. His hold up work was outstanding.
Strange that Riise didn't score a single goal in that season. Even strange that Diouf has 0 goal and he was an attacker. What an awful player he was.
Heskey time
I just came to read your comments about those days:)fill good to see & share memories
Owen.. What a beast he was so.. Another example for players who want or left Liverpool.. In liverpool you superstar people love you with all passion. In another club you just a ordinar player. I really dont understand when players want to leave this club
We had Owen, Heskey, Diouf, Smicer, Baros and Sinama-Pongolle that year?!
They was some real turkeys in this squad, but good to see Bruno ZZ Cheyrou