Every Premier League Goal 2003/04 Season | Michael Owen book ends another top-scoring season

Watch 55 goals from 2003/04 as the Reds secured a top four finish in the Premier League, thanks to victories at Goodison Park and Old Trafford along the way.
  19. And that's it for Michael Owen. Imagine what he could have done without the fitness problems and with a proper team around him and proper manager. Imagine if he had Klopp.

  20. I was ECSTATIC when Harry Kewell came that season, and he was just LIT the first year. I just wished he had come 3 years earlier and he had more luck with the injuries. Such a shame. An AMAZING talent. Brilliant goals here.

  24. Gerrard got really serious when he got the armband compared to when he was just a talent in the side and forgot how good Kewell was when he joined. Loved Hamann's whoppers from outside.

  27. A REALLY scrappy and choppy season … We never won more than 3 league games in a row at any time, and a bad defeat or disappointing draw was always around the corner.
    We'd lost the ruthless streak we had during the treble season, and Houllier just constantly made weird purchases in the transfer market for players who didn't really improve us at all …
    Consistent players such as Fowler, Berger and Gary Mac were gone, Diouf was STILL being played … Heskey had lost his magic touch, and we relied on Owen far too much.
    It was time for a change … and something BIG was coming ….

  40. one time i asked a 6 foot 7 ex-championship footballer who the toughest player to play against was for him and he said emile heskey. said he was the strongest footballer he ever came up against and couldn't win a header off him.

  48. Owen.. What a beast he was so.. Another example for players who want or left Liverpool.. In liverpool you superstar people love you with all passion. In another club you just a ordinar player. I really dont understand when players want to leave this club

