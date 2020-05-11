Look back on a pivotal night in Leicester City’s magical 2015/16 season, when Jamie Vardy’s brace sank Liverpool. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #LeicesterCity #Liverpool
Leicester City v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 2/2/16 | NBC Sports
8 thoughts on “Leicester City v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 2/2/16 | NBC Sports”
Really support and appreciate this in the drought! Go Chelsea for life, but football is football
Looking back you can really see what they are playing for and the fire they had to do it.
Imagine if after this match, someone told you James Milner would win the champions league with this team after breaking the UCL assist record the previous season.
Jaime Vardy was MOTM but that boy Mahrez has been pure class for years
The first touch control and pass by Mahrez are as equally brilliant as Vardy's shot for the first Leicester goal. Every single player in that Leicester starting 11 held their position on the pitch without injuries throughout the whole season. Yes, with very few exceptions these same 11 started every game and never turned a bad shift. What a fantastic team that was!
those first touch passes were just amazing
Mahrez first touch and assist + Vardy's grear finish = world class.
Okazaki was so goofy, I feel like he falls almost every time he has the ball