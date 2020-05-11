#COYS
26 thoughts on “SO…. THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS NEXT MONTH? WHO'S READY?”
Just end the season now its all about money
Nah you gotta cancel the season
Tikka mosalah 😂
Cancel it. End of. Safety first.
Yes sadly looks like its coming back.
If there's no football for 5 months …. Clubs will run outta money and you Tottenham will get relegated again
When Tottenham lost to Chelsea at Stamford bridge Mourinho was crying to reach 1st June so now God has answered his prayers let's see what he can do….
Spurs gonna get touch….
'We had hella man out, Pride FC' HAHAHAHAAA fuck off
Jumping the gun here. Nothing certain by a long way. It should not happen.
4:32 – hella man out, pride festival FC. I'm dead fam!!!
Big man ting…
i am not taking no vaccine ever. i took the flu jab and it put me in bed for 13 weeks what will the vaccine do and i am not joking 13 weeks;
Football should come back but if some players don’t want to play then they shouldn’t have to play
Liverpool fan but I will forever watch your videos bruv
No chance of football coming back this year the players themselves won't risk it all this to give that shit Loserpool the league they won't get it they will be called cheaters 👍🏼
It’s not a mistake we need to decide who gos down and up and Super cup in August
Gotta love the new and improved intro…but fml I've been trying to get a Neptune green shirt from last season😭😭
Mistake hiring Jose.
Crucial signings needed easily could slip into mediocrity.
United will spend
City only need cover in certain positions
Arsenal and Chelsea showing improvement
Liverpool going strong
New boys Leicester and wolves on the up.
I’d be nervous if I was a spurs fan
Realistically the players are fit and healthy enough to probably not be at risk. The problem is the refs, camera crew, security, managers etc. Also, there is a risk that fans will gather outside of the stadiums cause people are dumb. I think the FA should seriously consider combining the two seasons into one. Once there is a vaccine, reopen the stadiums and pick up the season where it was left off the year before.
It's to soon exactly life is more important than us fans sitting down watching on tv with no atmosphere training session game .you get me we need to be behind and support our team 12th power
Think you got the message wrong mate it said no sport before the 1st of June, doesn’t mean they will start it after bro
Run of 9 unbeaten is needed on return, 5th is worst ill except, no way Wolves and SU should finish above us.
crazy wont be back unless criteria met and they wont im missing my football but theres more important things too soon can u imagine people all gathering outside stadiums which will happen
ay ngl that new intro is sick😂😂
Come on Spurs! Lets comeback strong with a win!