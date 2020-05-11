SO…. THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS NEXT MONTH? WHO'S READY?

Posted on by Expressions Oozing



#COYS
SUBSCRIBE BELOW

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

SNAPCHAT

source Camisetas de futbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños. camiseta portugal 2018

26 thoughts on “SO…. THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS NEXT MONTH? WHO'S READY?

  16. No chance of football coming back this year the players themselves won't risk it all this to give that shit Loserpool the league they won't get it they will be called cheaters 👍🏼

    Responder

  19. Mistake hiring Jose.
    Crucial signings needed easily could slip into mediocrity.
    United will spend
    City only need cover in certain positions
    Arsenal and Chelsea showing improvement
    Liverpool going strong
    New boys Leicester and wolves on the up.

    I’d be nervous if I was a spurs fan

    Responder

  20. Realistically the players are fit and healthy enough to probably not be at risk. The problem is the refs, camera crew, security, managers etc. Also, there is a risk that fans will gather outside of the stadiums cause people are dumb. I think the FA should seriously consider combining the two seasons into one. Once there is a vaccine, reopen the stadiums and pick up the season where it was left off the year before.

    Responder

  21. It's to soon exactly life is more important than us fans sitting down watching on tv with no atmosphere training session game .you get me we need to be behind and support our team 12th power

    Responder

  24. crazy wont be back unless criteria met and they wont im missing my football but theres more important things too soon can u imagine people all gathering outside stadiums which will happen

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *