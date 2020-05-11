SUBSCRIBE ►
Dave Jones is joined by Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness to discuss the Premier Leagues most Influential players. The likes of Cantona, Henry, Zola and Peter Schmeichel are all in discussion, but who do you think was the most influential?
27 thoughts on “Who is the most influential player in Premier League history? | The Football Show”
Gerrards a fair shout. He reminded a lot of people what football is really about. Man united fans actually wanted the Liverpool captain to win the league in the end. Only a few. But most other fans of any other club too. Gerrard. Henry. Cantona for me, in any order
Most influential is Cantona by far, you hear the Class of 92 saying how if it wasn’t for him they wouldn’t achieve even half of what they achieved. 4 league titles in 5 years, and the year we didn’t win it he missed due to suspension. Amazing player, charismatic, class, elegant he was so graceful as a player and was the leader without the armband. Cantona was the catalyst for the United juggernaut that would dominate English football for 20 years, if that’s not influential then I don’t know what is.
Eric Cantona. At the time. It changed Manchester United.
Cantona was a different breed it would be an embarrassment to not call him the most influential
As a Man Utd fan… I gotta say Henry
I remember when Sir Alex Ferguson said that Steven Gerrard was “the most influential player in England, bar none”. Now how can Man Utd fans argue with their messiah??
And then you have Jamie Redknapp's cleaner just walking around
The best is Henry.
The most influential is Roy Keane or Eric Cantona. IMO
Roy Keane most influential. Captained a dominant Manchester United team throughout. What a player.
George Best !Eric Cantona !Dennis Bergkamp! Roy Kean! Therrie Henry! And Joey Barton as a sub 🙂
Makes me cringe when these pundits talk about David Silva’s “goals”. Fantastic player but his goal scoring record is pretty dreadful
Cantona. Next question.
Roy keane miles ahead for me
Graeme Souness… Bell end of the highest order
David ginola needs a shout great player for Newcastle and spurs
Roy keane no debate.
Lord bendtner the goat
Roy Keane for United no arguments imo
Cristiano Ronaldo not a bad shout
credit to Mr. Souness and others for bringing up Schmiechal. sorry for the spelling here
Has to be Eric Cantona
Easily it’s kante won 2 leagues titles with 2 different teams consecutively then won the World Cup all that while he had a smile on his face
Cant believe souness didnt say pogba
Hurts my head to listen to a nothing player like Redknapp rating players so far out of his level
Eric was special, he set the foundation for United and EPL to become the global brand it is.. He also led the way for the influx of foreign players to come to the EPL, not many did well in England b4. He was unfairly criticized by Jaime for not showing up in big games, he single handed won us the league in 95/96. His head and heart wasn't set on football in 97, probably due to being left out of Euro96? He put on loads of weight in 97 and wasn't his usual self then.
David icke is very influential. Never played in the premier league though
One of the biggest influences on a team has to be John Terry. Haven’t had many leaders like him in the premier league