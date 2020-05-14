Geo chats about season ticket refunds and how the Premier League’s project restart may turn fans away
33 thoughts on “Where are our season ticket refunds? | The Premier League are going to turn fans away!!”
Cheers for the content mate
If only people were so passionate about things that actually matter.
those rules are stupid if everyone at the ground have been tested for covid you dont have to turn your face in a tackle ect but im glad spitting is banned even the womens teams spit its disgusting
btw if players dont go back to training they dont get paid its that simple my wife is a carer and if she catches covid shes entitle to nothing like furlough. over privaliged footballers piss me off
You wanna get some parklife geo, mind all the people, all the hammer supporting people, love their parklife
Ding Dong dash = Knock Down Ginger in my neck of the woods.
Oh no, all the big clubs will be forced to play the youngsters no more big money transfers for a few seasons when football comes back.
What is your Job now Geo? We all know what Gonzo does what with his Youtube tips but always wondered what you did? apart from gamble that is lol
Ding go and dash was called knock down ginger in my day. Dont know why, as it had nothing to do with knocking a redhead😯 great prize for the patrons too👍🏻
Always interesting to hear your thoughts Geo! Good stuff! Top guy!
Wooden stool? Your upper body seems to move without restriction, therefore no backrest? Occasional creaking sound of 'wood'? It has to fit into the space available. That's my guess, will we ever see it??
I'll renew because I miss everyone. Not particularly because of the football.
By my quick calculations for my £555 season ticket we haven’t received 5 home fixtures for are money. That’s 5 out of 19 so 26% down. 26% of £555 is £145 so that’s what I would expect to recover from the club.
I don’t really want it off next years season ticket as it looks likely we won’t be in the LS till earliest January anyway.
Looking forward to the bundesliga targets video Geo mate COYI
As always Geo a well thought out view point put forward .
Personally very happy with HC "customer service". Always felt like we get great value for money from this channel which is why I've been a patreon supporter at the top level since it began and stayed with it throughout the pandemic. Thanks
What you said about the uptake of season tickets for next season is very valid, they will be down no doubt. I have 3 and would expect a rebate of about £700/800 and will not renew for next season. However, if the club said if you renew we will double your rebate and offset it against the new season tickets I may consider it. I think they should consider an incentive !!!
I don't understand how its possible to resume football unless they are willing to resume training as normal. So, 2-4 players train, how will that help the team if they aren't practicing together? Sure, I expect that it will slowly increase in numbers, but then you cant tackle, body contact is an issue. Then what? You stop tackling in training but go in to a league match and are expected to tackle, you come in to contact with a bunch of players you haven't been around previously. I don't understand how the rules can make it safe with what is expected of the players, and even were all restrictions lifted, how many players will be able to commit to the game as if nothing has happened?
The season resuming will do nothing for the clubs/players or fans (money aside) because fans can't be there and it certainly wont be a normal spectacle to watch. It'll almost be like watching a daredevil. Everybody watching will be tense, worrying that it might not go well. The only way I would want the season finished is if they can wait a significant period until hopefully there's something resembling normality. That is probably not possible so I still think the season should have been voided. Of course, I would like football back, but I just can't see that it will be an enjoyable experience for anybody concerned, let alone the fans. It certainly won't be enjoyable for anybody who gets relegated knowing that there's no certainty the final 9 games are a realistic reflection on what would have happened under normal circumstances.
Who's to say Norwich don't win all of their remaining games and stay up or we don't win 9 games and finish 6th? Of course that seems unlikely, but I imagine there will be some clubs who don't want to be there, can't commit and don't really care about anything other than coming through healthy. This could see teams riding high, dropping like a stone and vice versa.
Detached?
Nobody in their right mind would leave any money with the club! Why would they?! And quite frankly, why would anyone renew their season ticket (even if fans were allowed to safely attend games?!). The whole situation has become a circus!
The one thing that stands out Geo, the one part of football they have not discussed this pandemic with is the supporters. Shit on the bottom of your shoe, comes to mind about what they feel about us, not West ham aimed at I'm a Villa fan, were all in this ignorance of our part in football together. Keep up the good work.
In Karen Brady's pocket…
Always a top listen Geo and proud to be a patreon! Thank you. Ps The Lathums was a top music listen you posted a few weeks back. 👍🙏
My season ticket refund option would be for the owners to turn the club shop into a food bank funded by non refunded season ticket holders
Best way to gauge your ‘customer service’ is to see the number of subscribers continue to increase even though we have no football at the moment!
ahh knock and run, what a game. personally i was a little more nervy and preferred "gnome" where you would knock on a window, strike a pose (fishing was a good pose for gnome) and wait for the resident to come to the door so you could take the bollocking like the bad ass you were
We don't need refunds. We should be doing our bit to ensure non-playing staff keep their jobs. It's not as if we are not going to see the games is it? Don't be so embarrassing. How much can we be talking about at most? Edit: I've just finished the video and heard you say something similar. Fair play.
I started going to football in 1972 and it used to be one of the most important parts of my life, but now for the first time I don't miss it and I'm starting not to care.
Human senses ? Geo….. People don't die playing ding dong dash.
If the sport isn't ready for a return, then it shouldn't return. The premier League are forcing it through. It's completely wrong.
I am a season ticket holder and bought £90 of extra tickets for the Wolves home game and have had no refund
I’m sorry to sound like a broken record but just scrap this bloody season.
No promotion, no relegation, start again in August.
It’s too bloody dangerous.
I was talking to my specialist today (this is Australia, one of the best records of managing Covid19) and he said that just two weeks of relaxed social rules and they’ve had an instant spike!)
Why does the UK, one of the most densely populated places in Europe continue to dice with death.
It’s just bloody stupid. I don’t want anyone else to die.
👊🏻⚒🦘
#GSBOUT
Sound bit quiet geo
"You have to trust your club". Probably why Noble is not keen on going back knowing his club – while of course not run like a circus anymore… – are famous for doing everything on the cheap