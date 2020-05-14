We’re going to start saying it more because too many of you don’t. Subscribe to the flipping channel.
We’re back with a short episode today to talk about Premier League captains being ‘unimpressed’ by Project Restart, Jose Mourinho being desperate to train, Glenn Murray telling the league to chill-out and whatever other nonsense we have to talk.
18 thoughts on “Premier League Captains Unimpressed By Project Restart | Filthy @ Five (Thursday 14th May)”
when skits ran and hugged poet lmaooo. I fully thought he was home, didnt expect that
Peter Crouch all day
Pepe Mel was Wba
Crouchy
Bale was the worst left back spurs never won a prem game with him at left back
Specs need a 1 game ban with these shit “arguments”
I really wanna see alhan in tomorrow’s stream
Did Kanu play for Portsmouth?
Fowler may be the best English finisher ive ever seen
Not gonna front this is the happiest I’ve seen Tego
Jordi looks like a fat young michel jackson
I’ve clearly missed something but someone help me out. When is specs doing the mad ting with his hair??
Good to see you lot back at the office 👍
Don’t wanna hear them moan about football being irresponsible for trying to get football back if they are all hanging around in an office together and hugging.
Adebayor
tego thats a howler – crouch is a better player. 100 PL goals aint easy and his record for england is mad
Croiches volley for stoke city frm half way
Good to see u guys together at last