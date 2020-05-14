Chelsea FC 2020/21 DREAM ATTACK That WILL WIN the Premier League

Posted on by George Benson Football



Chelsea FC 2020/21 DREAM ATTACK That WILL WIN the Premier League. Part Two in building Frank Lampard’s Dream Chelsea FC for 2020/21. Today we build the attack. Looking at Potential Chelsea Signings and Transfers for this summer Transfer window. Time stamp in the comments the moment on the screen that you saw your Dream Chelsea FC Attack for 2020/21. We will finish the Dream Chelsea Starting XI with the midfield this weekend!

A Brand New Football Channel – My name is George Benson and this is my brand new Football Talk Channel. As I mention within this welcome video, this is my new outlet for football discussions, expressing my opinions and joining the global conversation some more regarding various different things in the worldwide football community. I intend on posting a minimum of 3 videos every week even over the summer looking through transfer speculation, looking at different clubs, what they need, and of course, engaging with you all in the comments. You can find links to my main channel where I mainly post travel related content with the link below.

30 thoughts on “Chelsea FC 2020/21 DREAM ATTACK That WILL WIN the Premier League

  2. 4:01 Would probably be my favourite lineup because of Ziyech's crossing ability which if used properly can link with Pulisic who can definitely finish, similar to the Promes goal that we saw against Ajax in the Champions League. Plus, Timo is a great centre-forward who will definitely score goals for us. A pair-up of Timo and Tammy could also be a phenomenal duo in my opinion using the 4-4-2 formation, as mentioned in the video. Just an opinion coming from a new Chelsea fan.

  4. Benson please be realistic with your signings. Jimenez and Depay would work in this setup and would cost less. After this pandemic and the economic implications within the club, we won't possibly sign Koulibaly,Telles,Sancho and Werner. We would be lucky if we get 2 out of the four.

  5. Ziyech switches between cam and rightside /leftside during the game. This keeps the opponent in a constant state of fear. Take advantage chelsea. Don't tunnel vision on 1 strat. To be honest the best way would be total football mentality. But it takes time to build. Probably wont happen with Chelsea

  11. 11:00 I wish Chelsea go with this line up as we already bought ziyech and we need a more complete striker who can score goals anytime where Werner comes in so, I'm going with Pulisic – Werner – Ziyech

  16. At the moment, we have 2 wingers leaving Chelsea (Pedro, Willian), and 1 coming in through Ziyech. I don't think we need to bring in another winger (perhaps 1 world class if you really want), but in keeping with the strategy and philosophy of Lampard, would love to see Anjorin and Broja come through.

  19. Won't lie, as much as a new striker might help us, I think we need to keep faith in Tammy, if we continue to start him he will become a true goalscorer. However, if we spend 80m on a new striker, he'll become a washed-up potato sitting on the bench playing 15 minutes a week

  23. Unpopular opinion: CHO will start for Chelsea next season.
    – only 2 goal contributions behind pulisic after coming off a massive injury yet pulisic has had a great season and CHO hasn’t been great according to a lot of people
    – Cho has better chemistry with our team and a better all round game than pulisic

  25. As another alternative to Timo Werner…Andrea Belotti is a Striker who plays for Torino. He’s basically an Italian Diego Costa….really tall, fast, bullish, strong…he is a very good prospect. 26 years old he’s coming into his peak…with the style we play he would fit in

  27. How likely is it percentage-wise that we'll sign Sancho and United will not sign him instead? This appears to be our one chance of getting Sancho. A rival team signing him will likely mean that we won't see him come to the club in the future. Given the abundance of talent on the wing that we already have at the club, what would you say our odds are?

  28. Werner or Mertens would be perfect but Chelsea don't have the pull – nor balls – to get it done.
    Emersen & Kepa OUT.
    Keep Alonso – he is a perfect LWB.
    Just buy a specialist LB that can play LB as good as Alonso plays as LWB & just rotate both as needed per formation.
    I'd sell one of Jorginho or Kante. I'd try to bring Boga IN.
    Pjanic will prefer Italy or Paris over London & Marina ain't signing a 30yr old to a 3 yr deal when she's said NO for same to Willian.
    I'm guessing Chelsea will just dump £80M on Chillwell and another $80M on Zaha/Richarlison types and call it a "successful window".[/s]. Alternatively, look for a bunch of no-name signings as usual on deadline day.

