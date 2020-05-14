Chelsea FC 2020/21 DREAM ATTACK That WILL WIN the Premier League. Part Two in building Frank Lampard’s Dream Chelsea FC for 2020/21. Today we build the attack. Looking at Potential Chelsea Signings and Transfers for this summer Transfer window. Time stamp in the comments the moment on the screen that you saw your Dream Chelsea FC Attack for 2020/21. We will finish the Dream Chelsea Starting XI with the midfield this weekend!
A Brand New Football Channel – My name is George Benson and this is my brand new Football Talk Channel.
30 thoughts on “Chelsea FC 2020/21 DREAM ATTACK That WILL WIN the Premier League”
That moment when ur already watching GBFC and you see that he just posted a new video 🤩😍
4:01 Would probably be my favourite lineup because of Ziyech's crossing ability which if used properly can link with Pulisic who can definitely finish, similar to the Promes goal that we saw against Ajax in the Champions League. Plus, Timo is a great centre-forward who will definitely score goals for us. A pair-up of Timo and Tammy could also be a phenomenal duo in my opinion using the 4-4-2 formation, as mentioned in the video. Just an opinion coming from a new Chelsea fan.
Benson please be realistic with your signings. Jimenez and Depay would work in this setup and would cost less. After this pandemic and the economic implications within the club, we won't possibly sign Koulibaly,Telles,Sancho and Werner. We would be lucky if we get 2 out of the four.
Ziyech switches between cam and rightside /leftside during the game. This keeps the opponent in a constant state of fear. Take advantage chelsea. Don't tunnel vision on 1 strat. To be honest the best way would be total football mentality. But it takes time to build. Probably wont happen with Chelsea
11:04. CHO can have another season to develop and have spells of starting and coming off the bench, Tammy also needs some world class competition. I think Mason and Ruben can switch between comps/games too.
pulisic > callum
Tammy
Pulisic. Ziyech. Sancho
Kovacic. Kante
chilwell tamori koulibaily Reece
Kepa
(4231) would be my ideal Chelsea for next season
Main our problem are defence, CB…but from frst day transfer market opend, we cant sign or bid bested CB…Fr me Upamecano can be best n also koulibaly…but chelsea fcs on miedfielders, we got too mny miedfieldrs…
Do you mean Abraham is better than Giroud?…denmmm!…
Lord Girooud..the best striker in the team at the moment..
11:00 I wish Chelsea go with this line up as we already bought ziyech and we need a more complete striker who can score goals anytime where Werner comes in so, I'm going with Pulisic – Werner – Ziyech
We should forget about Jadon sancho n bring Boga
I think you’re forgetting ziyech natural position is cam
No matter what the future is bright and exciting
At the moment, we have 2 wingers leaving Chelsea (Pedro, Willian), and 1 coming in through Ziyech. I don't think we need to bring in another winger (perhaps 1 world class if you really want), but in keeping with the strategy and philosophy of Lampard, would love to see Anjorin and Broja come through.
Bring Boga back. If not for anything, we'll make more money selling him.
With Willian and Pedro almost out. He's the best option. Let Sancho be please PLEASE
Won't lie, as much as a new striker might help us, I think we need to keep faith in Tammy, if we continue to start him he will become a true goalscorer. However, if we spend 80m on a new striker, he'll become a washed-up potato sitting on the bench playing 15 minutes a week
i dont think we need sancho. we have cho who have as much pontetial as sancho
This summer Chelsea dream signing for me should be Werner, koulibaly, telles and mertens
Unpopular opinion: CHO will start for Chelsea next season.
– only 2 goal contributions behind pulisic after coming off a massive injury yet pulisic has had a great season and CHO hasn’t been great according to a lot of people
– Cho has better chemistry with our team and a better all round game than pulisic
kepa, azpi, koulibaly, tomori, telles, jorginho, kante, kovacic, ziyech, aubameyang/werner, pulisic. would be great.
As another alternative to Timo Werner…Andrea Belotti is a Striker who plays for Torino. He’s basically an Italian Diego Costa….really tall, fast, bullish, strong…he is a very good prospect. 26 years old he’s coming into his peak…with the style we play he would fit in
We don’t need Sancho when we have pulsic
How likely is it percentage-wise that we'll sign Sancho and United will not sign him instead? This appears to be our one chance of getting Sancho. A rival team signing him will likely mean that we won't see him come to the club in the future. Given the abundance of talent on the wing that we already have at the club, what would you say our odds are?
Werner or Mertens would be perfect but Chelsea don't have the pull – nor balls – to get it done.
Emersen & Kepa OUT.
Keep Alonso – he is a perfect LWB.
Just buy a specialist LB that can play LB as good as Alonso plays as LWB & just rotate both as needed per formation.
I'd sell one of Jorginho or Kante. I'd try to bring Boga IN.
Pjanic will prefer Italy or Paris over London & Marina ain't signing a 30yr old to a 3 yr deal when she's said NO for same to Willian.
I'm guessing Chelsea will just dump £80M on Chillwell and another $80M on Zaha/Richarlison types and call it a "successful window".[/s]. Alternatively, look for a bunch of no-name signings as usual on deadline day.
In my opinion you did mention the dream team I think the defense is spot on Kanye give kepa a year or so and for the attack sancho on the left and ziyech on the right with Tammy in the middle.
Chelsea Dream Lineup
Pulisic Abraham Ziyech
Coutinho Kovacic
Kante
James Rudiger Zouma Azpilicueta
Kepa
Bench: Willian Giroud Barkely Alonso Odoi Jorginho Caballero Tomori Loftus Cheek Mount