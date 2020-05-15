Inspired by the Arsenal v Chelsea game the night prior, Aba is more motivated than ever before.
In training Nick encourages Aba to play with that extra 20-30% speed than before to really challenge himself to play at «Premier League speed»
4 thoughts on “20% Extra Training at Premier League Speed | Day 14”
I am so glad to see Aba adjust to life in London.
Great environment to be in, development wise and content wise. if I was living in the effective house my content would up OP
What a feeling thas will be
I am very happy!I think you guys saw my comment 2 videos before this(i think).Now I am starting to see some activity and great momentum in the movements.And I'm really suprised that Aba improved with his weaker foot!Keep it up coach and guys!