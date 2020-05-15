20% Extra Training at Premier League Speed | Day 14

Inspired by the Arsenal v Chelsea game the night prior, Aba is more motivated than ever before.

In training Nick encourages Aba to play with that extra 20-30% speed than before to really challenge himself to play at «Premier League speed»

4 thoughts on "20% Extra Training at Premier League Speed | Day 14

  4. I am very happy!I think you guys saw my comment 2 videos before this(i think).Now I am starting to see some activity and great momentum in the movements.And I'm really suprised that Aba improved with his weaker foot!Keep it up coach and guys!

