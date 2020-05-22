Flex & DT discuss suspending the Premier League and pressure on players who do not want to return. Get the latest Man Utd News Now on The United Stand.🔔 SUBSCRIBE here
United Stand Exclusive T Shirt collection
🚨VISIT OUR WEBSITE 🚨For all the latest United news and TUS content:
⏲️The United Stand Content TIMELINE is the best way to find all our latest content quickly!
📰 LATEST WRITTEN NEWS
📸 FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM
✅ The United Stand MEMBERSHIP
📧Contact The United Stand = soccerboxtv@gmail.com
📧WRITER SUBMISSIONS = unitedstandwebsite@gmail.com
Addressing: Nora Calder
EXCLUSIVE NEW PODCAST
ITUNES
Spotify
Google Podcast
CastBox
Radio Public
The United Stand is Manchester United’s biggest independent fan channel. Made for Manchester United fans by Manchester United fans, the United Stand provides you with the latest Manchester United transfer news, highlights, goal reviews and much more. So if MUFC means the world to you, get involved and subscribe to The United Stand
The United Stand SOCIAL ACCOUNTS:
WEBSITE:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
INSTAGRAM! Follow us here
#ManchesterUnited #MUFC
source Dos equipos españoles que todos conocemos están en ranking de camisetas de fútbol más vendidas del mundo, pero no en primer lugar. equipacion juve
43 thoughts on “DT says Suspend Premier League! Man Utd News Now”
Rants and Man U favs need to realise Liverpool is financial secure and better then Man U they will spend as not sieve last season and with Nike deal and all the revenues sources
Yep people are talking the piss
Wow im so surprised he wants it to be voided
Why do Arsenal fans still think they can get Champions League 😂 every time they’ve got it they get embarrassed about 10-2
The Arsenal guy knows full well if the premier league isn't finished then premier league money to clubs will be slashed forcing lower premier league clubs to sell their best players, so top 6 clubs can have even more of an advantage. Total self interest
Man united last defeat was against Burnley
Any job that supports you and/or your family is essential just bc a hair stylist may not seem to be essential but if they can’t feed their family nor pay their bills is that right? Everyone needs a job to survive and isn’t right to put more clout on other jobs esp when people are going broke and hungry hence the divide need to understand both sides not just close everything indefinitely
Fat bum
32:44
When are yall doing a versus on the decks im tryna learn something !!!
More like ZZtop
Desperate Arsenal fans desperate for Europa
Footballers are athletes and accordingly should have kept themselves reasonably fit and reporting back for training it should be returning to match fitness. Players are highly paid athletes so have no sympathy if they have not kept fit. At the end of day if they dont want to play you dont get paid
Arsenal are gonna have hardly any money the owner is tight and covid is his excuse end of.
If I'm being honest it just seems like every supporter has their own agenda for the benefit of their club.
United fans want to come back to clinch a UCL spot
Chelsea fans want the league null and void so they get a UCL spot
Arsenal fans want the league null and void as they have nothing to play for
Liverpool fans want to come back so they can clinch their first league title in 30 years
I don't think many people genuinely care about the health and safety of players and their families.
He’s saying this cause arsenal are 9th
"Even if Utd were so far ahead, I'd want it voided".
Absolute. Bullshit.
Arsenal fans are so thick 🤦🏻♂️ they’re just thick in the head
Stop so many ads
Too many ads
Cant even listen to u guys without an add interrupting every minute
This Arsenal joker wants to finish the season now!!!! Funny that Arsenal have a horrid run in and little chance of ANY European football next season. If Arsenal was top or even top 4 he wouldn’t say this
It's not that deep to suspend it
Sounds a lot like someone looking for excuses not to play.. flex is right, premier league players have the potential to work in one of the safest environments. Either they play or they go unpaid and stay at home
And players will get injured if rushed back
arsenal want to cheat their way in to a competition they have no hope of winning.
Everyone has family and young siblings Deeney doesn't want to play no problem Watford willing to continue despite whatever the league is providing the safety of all players is like the other players who are out there don't have a family? most of them do so what you are saying they don't love there love ones come on man they're trying to make the premier League looks unprofessional when that's not the case nobody would miss Deeney and Dany rose out of football CR7 and Messi is training atm nothing try nothing done
There's not enough adverts in this video.
Ruined with adverts
If school staff can work so can footballers are we don't get routinely tested nor basic ppe
In terms of police at the stadiums what's wrong with that? They can't do anything now in terms of lockdown fines anymore and group sizes in public is gradually increasing
People are saying premier League clubs will need to cough up to save some League one and two clubs but that is only really possible if we finish the season.
WE SHOULD WAIT EVEN IF WE DONT HAVE A VACCINE IT WILL BE SAFER THAT TIME. DUMBEST COMMENT IVE HEARD WHOLE WEEK. UNPOPULAR OPINION TROY HAD HIS SAY HE CAN NOT PLAY. THEN OKAY YOU STAY HOME TERMINATE HIS CONTRACT. YALL HAVE THE SAFEST WORK EVER.
How can you be 9th and be in form ? Oh ok you are a middle table team
Millions of people are back to work doing there best to stay safe but get there jobs done. Football in isolation is a far safer environment than normal working life. They need to get back to it earn there money because its there job
kfc🤢 just be glad you don't live in the state's. They opened up almost everything and we have the most cases and deaths.
Sorry guys too difficult to watch due too many ads. Will start As soon as this is resolved
What’s he on about they lost to olympiacos in 2020😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This was lovely to listen to, Flex interviewing is honestly underrated
i thought "expects" are brought to this shows, not people talking up their ass…..like Mark usually say…..when u just being stupid…….voiding the season has been taken off the table….Man!!!!
Big up to flex he's a gem in the United Stand love his style and approach
Sorry guys u need to stick to football. That’s why you have subscribers, not for your societal views
I think you guys should add more adverts. There’s clearly not enough once a minute
Some people are trying to get things back on tracks, others won`t. It is theire element, like this guy, who cant shave himself