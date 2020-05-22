DT says Suspend Premier League! Man Utd News Now

Posted on by The United Stand



Flex & DT discuss suspending the Premier League and pressure on players who do not want to return.

43 thoughts on “DT says Suspend Premier League! Man Utd News Now

  5. jay

    The Arsenal guy knows full well if the premier league isn't finished then premier league money to clubs will be slashed forcing lower premier league clubs to sell their best players, so top 6 clubs can have even more of an advantage. Total self interest

    Responder

  7. Any job that supports you and/or your family is essential just bc a hair stylist may not seem to be essential but if they can’t feed their family nor pay their bills is that right? Everyone needs a job to survive and isn’t right to put more clout on other jobs esp when people are going broke and hungry hence the divide need to understand both sides not just close everything indefinitely

    Responder

  13. Footballers are athletes and accordingly should have kept themselves reasonably fit and reporting back for training it should be returning to match fitness. Players are highly paid athletes so have no sympathy if they have not kept fit. At the end of day if they dont want to play you dont get paid

    Responder

  15. If I'm being honest it just seems like every supporter has their own agenda for the benefit of their club.

    United fans want to come back to clinch a UCL spot
    Chelsea fans want the league null and void so they get a UCL spot
    Arsenal fans want the league null and void as they have nothing to play for
    Liverpool fans want to come back so they can clinch their first league title in 30 years

    I don't think many people genuinely care about the health and safety of players and their families.

    Responder

  21. This Arsenal joker wants to finish the season now!!!! Funny that Arsenal have a horrid run in and little chance of ANY European football next season. If Arsenal was top or even top 4 he wouldn’t say this

    Responder

  23. Sounds a lot like someone looking for excuses not to play.. flex is right, premier league players have the potential to work in one of the safest environments. Either they play or they go unpaid and stay at home

    Responder

  26. Everyone has family and young siblings Deeney doesn't want to play no problem Watford willing to continue despite whatever the league is providing the safety of all players is like the other players who are out there don't have a family? most of them do so what you are saying they don't love there love ones come on man they're trying to make the premier League looks unprofessional when that's not the case nobody would miss Deeney and Dany rose out of football CR7 and Messi is training atm nothing try nothing done

    Responder

  32. WE SHOULD WAIT EVEN IF WE DONT HAVE A VACCINE IT WILL BE SAFER THAT TIME. DUMBEST COMMENT IVE HEARD WHOLE WEEK. UNPOPULAR OPINION TROY HAD HIS SAY HE CAN NOT PLAY. THEN OKAY YOU STAY HOME TERMINATE HIS CONTRACT. YALL HAVE THE SAFEST WORK EVER.

    Responder

  34. Millions of people are back to work doing there best to stay safe but get there jobs done. Football in isolation is a far safer environment than normal working life. They need to get back to it earn there money because its there job

    Responder

  39. i thought "expects" are brought to this shows, not people talking up their ass…..like Mark usually say…..when u just being stupid…….voiding the season has been taken off the table….Man!!!!

    Responder

