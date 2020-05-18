Premier League players who don’t want to return can’t be castigated – Craig Burley | ESPN FC

Craig Burley and Don Hutchison join Sebastian Salazar on ESPN FC to discuss how some Premier League players may be apprehensive about returning to play during the ongoing pandemic, after the clubs agreed to allow teams to train this week. Both agree that most players are probably eager to play having seen the resumption of the Bundesliga, but the few who are concerned about the risks of returning should be allowed the personal option to sit out the season until they feel more comfortable.

  2. I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to return.
    Yes of course there will be nervousness.
    Strict measures are in place to ensure player and team safety and the Bundesliga is setting a very good example.

  9. Covid is bollocks, they're using it as a pretext to move the western world into a post industrial communist block. The virus ticks every box you need to convince a lot of misinformed brainwashed idiots to essentially give up and drop out.

  11. Their scared to go back to training but can break lockdown rules and have parties these premier league players are payed way to much and showed to much respect stop their wages if they refuse to play see how make an excuse then.

  14. The idea that if the players don’t want to play they won’t get paid is ridiculous and actually disgraceful. That’s like pointing the gun to their head forcing them to do something that can potentially put the life of their loved ones at risk

  15. The doctors and nurses feel they might be at risk.
    Perhaps they should just decide it is not for them and refuse to show up for work.

    Now I think about it, when everything is open again, employees will be able to choose if and when they go back to work.
    It should not be up to the employer at all.

    Sounds reasonable.

  18. I've been beating this drum for weeks now – let those who want to train and play show up with boots on, let those who want to stay home, stay home. We often think only of the millionaire players who don't have to do any form of work ever again, and forget the lesser-known players and the non-playing staff who are running out of savings and desperately need to go back to earning their living. 😒

  23. Yes they can and so they should. This it there job and if the club they okay for tells them to go back to work then so they should. All us people or jobs that actually matter have to go to work every day.

  25. Scared for their health??? These Millionaires???? Like Hudson Odoi???? Coming from germany as a Bavarian Munich fan, I have to say "UK are you kidding, get your act together and show the world that you are a civilized country who can protect its citizens and its institutions ffs!!!!" Get on with it NOW!!!!

  27. I seriously dont agree with that at all. If a player decides they dont wont to turn up to training or pkay for the club that pays then like any normal job they should have their contracts torn up and sacked

  32. We all have to go back to work with ourselfs to worrie about while They get the best health service and tested each week paid thousands of pounds… and don't have to play Infront of fans….

