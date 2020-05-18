Premier League players who don’t want to return can’t be castigated – Craig Burley | ESPN FC





Craig Burley and Don Hutchison join Sebastian Salazar on ESPN FC to discuss how some Premier League players may be apprehensive about returning to play during the ongoing pandemic, after the clubs agreed to allow teams to train this week. Both agree that most players are probably eager to play having seen the resumption of the Bundesliga, but the few who are concerned about the risks of returning should be allowed the personal option to sit out the season until they feel more comfortable.

#ESPNFC #EPL

