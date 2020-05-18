Premier League players who don’t want to return can’t be castigated – Craig Burley | ESPN FC

Craig Burley and Don Hutchison join Sebastian Salazar on ESPN FC to discuss how some Premier League players may be apprehensive about returning to play during the ongoing pandemic, after the clubs agreed to allow teams to train this week. Both agree that most players are probably eager to play having seen the resumption of the Bundesliga, but the few who are concerned about the risks of returning should be allowed the personal option to sit out the season until they feel more comfortable.
Boy I’m early
I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to return.
Yes of course there will be nervousness.
Strict measures are in place to ensure player and team safety and the Bundesliga is setting a very good example.
I thought the headline at first said castrated instead of castigated 😂
If any players are tested positive then I wanna see what don has to say .
I know it’s kinda crazy but can these players stay in hotels until the season is over. It would protect their families
Are they gonna play in August?
If they don’t want to play fine, they shouldn’t play but they should also not get paid
oh how nice. I wish my boss was like oh you dont want to come to work, dont worry buddy you just stay home and we will pay you your money.
Covid is bollocks, they're using it as a pretext to move the western world into a post industrial communist block. The virus ticks every box you need to convince a lot of misinformed brainwashed idiots to essentially give up and drop out.
Don't compare the premier league to the Bundesliga, Germany has 8000 deaths whilst the UK has 34000.
Their scared to go back to training but can break lockdown rules and have parties these premier league players are payed way to much and showed to much respect stop their wages if they refuse to play see how make an excuse then.
Burley is right but the same players who are concerned should just retain their wages. The premier league won't return unless it is safe to do so.
I’m glad football is back, but the face masks on the pitch are truly a bizarre sight of the ‘new normal’ 🙁
The idea that if the players don’t want to play they won’t get paid is ridiculous and actually disgraceful. That’s like pointing the gun to their head forcing them to do something that can potentially put the life of their loved ones at risk
The doctors and nurses feel they might be at risk.
Perhaps they should just decide it is not for them and refuse to show up for work.
Now I think about it, when everything is open again, employees will be able to choose if and when they go back to work.
It should not be up to the employer at all.
Sounds reasonable.
Treat them like they're injured. They are not above the league
Do people really think that football clubs can survive without returning to football?? How do they imagine wages get paid, sponsors are kept happy, the lights stay on??
I've been beating this drum for weeks now – let those who want to train and play show up with boots on, let those who want to stay home, stay home. We often think only of the millionaire players who don't have to do any form of work ever again, and forget the lesser-known players and the non-playing staff who are running out of savings and desperately need to go back to earning their living. 😒
44th comment 💣🔫🔌
Dont pay their salary then…
Seb has actually been palatable the past few days lol
Asterisk premier league restarting or not?
Yes they can and so they should. This it there job and if the club they okay for tells them to go back to work then so they should. All us people or jobs that actually matter have to go to work every day.
Why is Don's face looks like Agatha's Poirot?
😂😂😂
Scared for their health??? These Millionaires???? Like Hudson Odoi???? Coming from germany as a Bavarian Munich fan, I have to say "UK are you kidding, get your act together and show the world that you are a civilized country who can protect its citizens and its institutions ffs!!!!" Get on with it NOW!!!!
The club should fine these players. Why should they get paid for training or playing while their team mates do.
I seriously dont agree with that at all. If a player decides they dont wont to turn up to training or pkay for the club that pays then like any normal job they should have their contracts torn up and sacked
If they don’t wanna return let’s face it, they’re betas….. you can only quarantine for so long
Burley has been reading the dictionary!
Is Don Hutchison, John Aldridges party double in his other job?
No force, but then they can't expect to be paid.
We all have to go back to work with ourselfs to worrie about while They get the best health service and tested each week paid thousands of pounds… and don't have to play Infront of fans….