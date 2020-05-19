Premier League clubs agree to resume training: Will players welcome the news? | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Julien Laurens, Craig Burley and Don Hutchison react to Premier League clubs unanimously voting to return to training as the league hopes to resume in June. Laurens says the vote was a significant step towards the league returning and Hutchison believes the English public will welcome the news. Burley says players may be hesitant to return to training and shouldn’t be «castigated» if they don’t want to play during a pandemic.

#ESPNFC

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Camisetas y Equipaciones de fútbol para todos los gustos. Fútbol europeo, Americano o Africano, intententamos brindar un amplio surtido de camisetas de futbol sudadera atletico de madrid 2018