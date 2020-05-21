Watford’s Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante might have decided against a return to training, but ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens and Mark Ogden still see the week’s testing as positive news for the Premier League’s bid to restart.
Subscribe to ESPN UK:
Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:
source Compra online la camiseta de tu equipo de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales. manchester united equipacion 2018
24 thoughts on “Troy Deeney and N’Golo Kante won’t train, but Premier League stays on course to return | ESPN FC”
First
Hello, I’m first
Please like
Yeah , stay on course to risk more of people's health and lives! League hasn't restart back yet and already 6 have been tested positive. You think once it starts , there won't be any more positive cases? Deluded! Just because you're tested negative before the match , doesn't mean you won't catch it during the match or after! It's Money over lives! Cold hard facts! If anyone does die from it once it restarts , it's all on you football associated morons! Blood on your hands!
Denney and wadford making Corona as excuse to avoid relegation just a mind game . Hope they get relegated
How about our NHS people?
who care about Troy Deeney and N’Golo Kante ? Where their team is positioned in the primer league.
I can totally understand why Troy isn’t willing to go back after hearing about his son. I don’t know anything about Kantes situation but his a grown up no one can force him to get on the pitch.
If I have enough money, I would choose safety for me and my family first. I don't blame them. I miss football but I understand it.
Not 1 of resume Football in Worldwide Plague brigade will be Prisoned if a Player Dies of Coronavirus.
Shows the Rife Corruption in Football.
gab, you obnoxious unit!
What's wrong is that people are expecting footballers to play at such worse conditions. The whole world is fighting against corona whereas some need football just because they value money over people's safety.
Is it the end of the world if there's no football for a year or two?
In that case, hope they accept 99% wages reduction. If they really love and support the club.
Who is this Guy with British Accent?
Is he former Footballer??
Well, if he is going to Critise the player's decision, he better do.
He needs to stop being on both sides.
Black people more likely to contract Coronavirus…….. ABSOLUTE FICTION
I think I if they dont want to train they are well within their right to do so you cannot guarantee the safety of people end of. But if they go ahead with the restart then players refuse to play they should take a massive reduction in wages because you have to be able to pay your bills still but you cant expect full wages
These "pundits" need football so they have something to speak about. I've always respected Gab's views on the game but these days he's coming across a bit selfish. I know most people want football back, including myself. I miss watching my team, but I can care less if it does not return in the near future.. if it means saving lives. At the end of the day, the players are putting themselves at risk, while we, the fans and "pundits" are safe at home watching for simply our entertainment.
interesting, bro 🐼 😎 🍬 🍁
all they have to do is take more vitamin d!
Adrian Marriapa was at home with the virus feeling all well until he turned up for training and was tested. The PL will only restart when it's safe to do so. Who doesn't want to play don't get pay. I think we would start hearing different tings.
Has a whiff of the karen bradys about it..bit of a coincidence that all the clubs fighting relegation are the ones whose players and directors have a problem with going back, Watford level on points with 18th place bournemouth and villa have a game in hand..I wouldn't want to restart and get relegated either, Brady wanted it voided 2 months ago..hard to take their "concerns" seriously, seems like theres alterior motives
KANTE MERCENARY
I'm a simple guy… I see these 3 clowns.. I skip
CORRECTION: Black and other minorities (non white) contract Virus more because of the underlying health issues within this community due to mainly economic factors. A rich black football player who is physically fit is not going to be more at risk than others. This is BS.
So much bullshit from Mark Ogden here. I appreciate Gab jabbing that he sounds like premier league PR.
Players being motivated to return by “football being safer than other workplaces” is moot for two reasons: it’s not safer than not playing football, and football is not essential like many other workplaces.
Pundits in their bedrooms arguing for players to take risks for their enjoyment and justify their own careers is frankly distasteful.
It’s very simple. Football can not eliminate risk. If even one person related to a football player dies from coronavirus in the coming months, how can anyone justify taking these risks. People will have to take a long hard look at themselves and their goading and guilting of footballers to come back.
I’m as obsessed with football as anyone, but it’s just football. It’s not worth risking people’s health.