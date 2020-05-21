Troy Deeney and N’Golo Kante won’t train, but Premier League stays on course to return | ESPN FC





Watford’s Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante might have decided against a return to training, but ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens and Mark Ogden still see the week’s testing as positive news for the Premier League’s bid to restart.

