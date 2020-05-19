Premier League football teams are continuing to prepare to complete the season as clubs resume training.
All players and staff were tested for COVID-19 with 748 people checked in total, and six tested positive from three different clubs.
28 thoughts on “Premier League players return to training”
Who gives a toss?
We get feed by footballers now how people are so stupid this days
Ahh yes let's distract everyone with football and brush the thousands of deaths under the carpet
I like that they’re cycling on the pavement making that woman move into the bike lane. The camera operator is in the bike lane too. 🤦🏼♂️
Why are Brentford fans being questioned outside Stamford bridge
Troy lacks the cojones to return
Why do people complain about footballers wages as if taxes pay their wages ?
Footballers make crazy money because of the number of fans they attract, professionals in other sports which is not as followed like cycling, table tennis, make less because they don't have as much fans.
In the UFC a female fighter at one point was the highest paid, even out earning connor mcgregor because she had such a large following. Dropping footballers pay to 0 would not fund the NHS by any stretch of the imagination.
To not pay footballers crazy wages with the amount of money they bring in would be extortion.
they've been paying these ex-nobodies millions because they knew they would flaunt it (clothes, cars, women) – the clueless debt slaves go into debt trying to keep up and it works beautifully – masses all in huge debt
these guys they have no purpose now – the economically destroyed masses will dispise them as they flaunt their wealth
most celebrities are 'pre-selected' based on their background – low self esteem nobodies given lots of contracts/money and they flaunt it – guaranteed behaviour pattern
they've served their purpose now
Pathetic.
And pavements are for pedestrians, not cyclists.
Football hooliganism and the Notting Hill Carnival crime free for all cured overnight.
Brainwashing from Sky, BBC , the press and their puppet masters MI5.
Wise up. We have to return to work and we are coming home again. We get paid a fraction of Troy Deeneys wage.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Red card for not washing your hand
I was enjoying not hearing about this boring game
Everything is fine and normal don't panic honestly it's over now illuminati have planned another attack 👍👌
A bit late they have been training for weeks.
Seriously who cares it’s not like they’re losing much money sitting in their mansions with their millions of pounds. y not focus on getting normal people back to work first, I’m pretty sure that football fans won’t mind waiting to see a game as long as they can go back to work.
It'll make em better players ffs.
Fuk premier league players this virus highlights how ridiculously lucky they are they aren’t losing the jobs and struggling to eat n keep a roof over their heads
Spreading this deadly CORONAVIRUS With thousand more deaths.
Man kicks ball woo.
Call me back if a ball ever kicks a man.
They expect small clubs to survive. Manchester United lose 28 million, imagine clubs that don’t even have a million.
Cancel it.
ugh, I actually forgot football was a thing now i'm forced to remember
Why
Everybody body else has either been working this entire time or is going back to work. We all have the risk of catching it and taking it back to our families. These guys have better safety measures than all of us. Of all the people to be complaining about going back to work it is not footballers. Its ok for them to continue lockdown but for most working class people we need to be back to work asap. We all need to chip in and get things back to normal. Covid 19 is here to stay folks. We have to get things back up and running and football is an important way to lift spirits at a time like this even if we are watching from home. We cannot stay in lockdown for 2 years its just nonsense.
Your Gods have spoken sheeple.
how does that guy make the pitch lines so accurate
When will people realise that the 20/21 season won't be starting?