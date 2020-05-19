Neville and Carragher give their views on the Premier League's 'Project Restart' | The Football Show

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss Premier League teams returning to training in small groups and debate over the plans set in place within ‘Project Restart’.

  3. If players like troy deeney don't want to train or play until it's safe to do so, is he not prepared go back to work until theres a vaccine, if so how long will his employers be prepared to keep paying his wage? As sadly this risk of the virus could be with us a long time. He'll be alot safer player under these guidelines with testing than the normal public will be having to return to work.

  5. If Lfc is granted the league title, I can assure you supporters of rival clubs will hate, fabricate, rave and rant all and negatively criticise LFc abt this season. Be rest assured, LFC will go on and do one better next season. Ynwa

  22. The boost football would give to the nation should be looked on in the same way as entertaining the troops. I've had to work in a hospital through this whole thing and the risk is minute. If players miss this chance to finally be the good guys and do something selfless for country and community they will never get the chance again and the love between players and fans will only widen.

  29. Is it still required in 2020, even like this, on TV to have a half-decent looking woman introduce the men who are going to talk through the show? She is useless, has no input into the show what so ever, why even keep paying her.

  31. I don't understand this "quarantine" period… it's more just a training camp… where players are away from their families… but still training… what about all the staff? They're doing the same? It's not proper quarantine where you can't leave the hotel room.

  32. You can be sure that there will be covid positives in the relegation zone, as they desire only one thing, scrapping the season and making it nil and void. I believe that it's already started with Watford.

