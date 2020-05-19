SUBSCRIBE ►
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss Premier League teams returning to training in small groups and debate over the plans set in place within ‘Project Restart’.
42 thoughts on “Neville and Carragher give their views on the Premier League's 'Project Restart' | The Football Show”
Why don't these footballers grow a pair bollocks and say NO. Well done Troy Deeney
Gary feeding Karen Brady ideas for another West Ham excuse there. Wouldn’t be surprised to see West Ham Covid outbreak shortly.
If players like troy deeney don't want to train or play until it's safe to do so, is he not prepared go back to work until theres a vaccine, if so how long will his employers be prepared to keep paying his wage? As sadly this risk of the virus could be with us a long time. He'll be alot safer player under these guidelines with testing than the normal public will be having to return to work.
Gary should be president
If Lfc is granted the league title, I can assure you supporters of rival clubs will hate, fabricate, rave and rant all and negatively criticise LFc abt this season. Be rest assured, LFC will go on and do one better next season. Ynwa
what are they talking about here? is the league not finished??? what have i missed here ive been on the toilet since the 1st of March
If they don’t work don’t pay em ….. that’s how it works in the real world
PL this PL that ! It’s not all about the PL 😡
Let's hope the ' coronavirus clubs ' can't survive this and get liquidated. Self interested scum.
Who is going to cover the cost all of those empty stadiums? Oh, the fans.
All about money get it voided
Mad they bringing it back
Don't lie gary. They might be internationals but the Scottish lads aren't used to being away for a four or five week period
Not once did they explain what BME means. Poor.
Liverpool will finnaly lift this most beautful cup and i think if kloop is there it will stay ther for 3r4 seasons
They ain't guna restart . They retired years ago!! Why would they care . Someone needs to tell them Neville retired
Neville looks like he's wearing David Byrne's suit jacket from Stop Making Sense.
The boost football would give to the nation should be looked on in the same way as entertaining the troops. I've had to work in a hospital through this whole thing and the risk is minute. If players miss this chance to finally be the good guys and do something selfless for country and community they will never get the chance again and the love between players and fans will only widen.
Klopp was right – Gary Neville does have an opinion about everything…
If they dont want to do it just use PPG and send west ham, villa & norwich down
What’s the point of this Patrick geeza? Can’t Kelly just do his job
Do the players go to the supermarkets? That's more dangerous than the football pitch.
My mum had covid-19 and she had to go back to work after 7 days lol, Footballers are a embarrassment, Take the money off them, Tune will change then
Ask the players .take a vote .if they feel uncontable playing so be it.there blokes aswell kids family.let em play if they and around em feel safe
Is it still required in 2020, even like this, on TV to have a half-decent looking woman introduce the men who are going to talk through the show? She is useless, has no input into the show what so ever, why even keep paying her.
IT IS A CRIME TO RESTART THE LEAGUE MANY PLAYER WILL CATCH THE CORONA
I don't understand this "quarantine" period… it's more just a training camp… where players are away from their families… but still training… what about all the staff? They're doing the same? It's not proper quarantine where you can't leave the hotel room.
You can be sure that there will be covid positives in the relegation zone, as they desire only one thing, scrapping the season and making it nil and void. I believe that it's already started with Watford.
'' The New Normal '' all over a virus that has a lower death rate than the flu! well done UK
Every sky sorts video people are obsessed with them wearing ear pods , move on
Couldn't all the players play FIFA and play as themselves? That way it's continuing in quarantine 😋
i am a LFC fan but if I had to give a trophy for the best interior of the house I would give it to Gary.I especially liked the curtains.
There is absolutely no point in quarantine if players are then allowed to go home an expose themselves… not literally I may add..
Why does Carragher have a petrified look in his eyes throughout?
If Liverpool officially win the league the trophy presentation will take place via 8 or 9 cameras having an individual player celebrating on there own.
Gary Neville the only one speaking sense
