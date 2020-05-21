WHO HAS THE BEST PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL KNOWLEDGE!?! Redesigning my club, with a twist!!! #PubQuiz #PremierLeague
DOWNLOAD TOP ELEVEN HERE!!! – #Ad
BECOME A MEMBER OF THE CHANNEL –
SUPPORT FANS SUPPORTING FOODBANKS –
SUPPORT FARESHAREUK –
Lockdown Edition Playlist –
★ Follow me on Twitter – ★
✯Subscribe to my «plays» channel – ✯
☆ Sub to my Vlog channel – ☆
☆ Follow me on Instagram – ☆
Make sure you subscribe for more Fifa 20 and football videos!!! This is the home of Squad Builder Showdown, FUT Drafts, real life football videos and more!!!
source Queremos ofrecerte las mejores Camisetas de Fútbol al mejor precio y calidad- Envio Gratis DHL EXPRESS. equipacion atletico de madrid 2017/18
40 thoughts on “YOUTUBER PREMIER LEAGUE PUB QUIZ!!!”
Mark Schwarzer!!
Can you do a eder militao episode of sbsd with reev
Turned it off when they didn’t add school or Kean in the mid
Got the Mark Schawzer one. Gotta stick up for us aussies warming the bench
david silva over scholes ??!!!??😂😂😂
I love your videos andy , ur the best
How can the highest goal scorer in the prem not get into the best team? He is obviously the best goal scorer which is a strikers job highly highly highly disrespected by top 6 fans
nobody remembers henry's handball against ireland
Bar Andy, watching oakle and jack really frustrates me. Two people who make football related content know nothing about footy. Everyone knows lamp and gerrard can’t play together and we all know shearers magic 260
Video pauses at 15:51 Mark Shwartzer sorry for poor spelling
How Petr Cech doesn't even get mentioned I don't know. I think it's between him or Schmeicel for the best goalkeeper in PL history
Ronaldo should not be there based on time in the prem, even Salah has superior stats. Henry over Hazard every day of the week. Shearer over Rooney, Lampard for Bergkamp
Alan shearers prime according to the twat in the top left is at Everton
Danny drinkwater
Rooney,Ronaldo,hazard top 3 forwards to play in the prem
Stam was the best man u Cb
I don't think people realise how good shearer was he 260 goals with Blackburn, Southampton and Newcastle plus the fact he started later in his career and he had Alot of injuries so to get that many goals just shows how good he was
It’s clear Oakley doesn’t know a thing about football what’s the point of him being in this video
Ageuro doesn't deserve shit
Hey Andy, any chance you could do a SBSD on TOTS Cuadrado? Very cheap at 170k and he looks insane. Could play anywhere on the pitch
oakley representing 😎😎❤️❤️
This is great please make more of these
NO SHEARER?????
Aguero, Henry, Shearer easily
Henry won everything in his career no other prem striker you mentioned can say that
they didnt let de bruyne talk
Down vote due to no Scholes or Keane. All credibility gone. Since when was Bergkamp a midfielder?
State of Lampard not making that midfield 🤮🤮
I’d say the squad was good but instead of Bergkamp, have lampard and have cech in goal
Oakley knows shit all
Knew the Mark Schwarzer one purely because I’m Australian
Rooney is not second top scorer
David Silva is better than bergkamp period
And aguero and Henry denied a spot unbelievable
Bergkamp 🤡 🤡🤡🤡🤡
Kompany and Terry all the way
How tf do all these youtubers not know how many goals alan shearer scored in his career like
delusional liverpool fan he says after putting Bergkamp as a midfielder over lampard scholes keane and silva
Henry should be in and I am a Liverpool fan
I really hope you do this kind of video more often with discussing players and teams