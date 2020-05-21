YOUTUBER PREMIER LEAGUE PUB QUIZ!!!

Posted on by AJ3



WHO HAS THE BEST PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL KNOWLEDGE!?! Redesigning my club, with a twist!!! #PubQuiz #PremierLeague
DOWNLOAD TOP ELEVEN HERE!!! – #Ad

BECOME A MEMBER OF THE CHANNEL –
SUPPORT FANS SUPPORTING FOODBANKS –
SUPPORT FARESHAREUK –

Lockdown Edition Playlist –

★ Follow me on Twitter – ★

✯Subscribe to my «plays» channel – ✯

☆ Sub to my Vlog channel – ☆

☆ Follow me on Instagram – ☆

Make sure you subscribe for more Fifa 20 and football videos!!! This is the home of Squad Builder Showdown, FUT Drafts, real life football videos and more!!!

source Queremos ofrecerte las mejores Camisetas de Fútbol al mejor precio y calidad- Envio Gratis DHL EXPRESS. equipacion atletico de madrid 2017/18

40 thoughts on “YOUTUBER PREMIER LEAGUE PUB QUIZ!!!

  7. How can the highest goal scorer in the prem not get into the best team? He is obviously the best goal scorer which is a strikers job highly highly highly disrespected by top 6 fans

    Responder

  9. Bar Andy, watching oakle and jack really frustrates me. Two people who make football related content know nothing about footy. Everyone knows lamp and gerrard can’t play together and we all know shearers magic 260

    Responder

  17. I don't think people realise how good shearer was he 260 goals with Blackburn, Southampton and Newcastle plus the fact he started later in his career and he had Alot of injuries so to get that many goals just shows how good he was

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *