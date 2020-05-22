“I got bullied for playing football” | Chris Wood | Making It Pro | AD

Posted on by Premier League



Ever wondered what it takes to make it to the top? In partnership with @EA SPORTS FIFA, Chris Wood reveals what it took to become an established Premier League player. The @Burnley Football Club striker discusses his early years and being bullied for playing football, the challenges he faced moving from New Zealand to the UK, signing a professional contract, making his debut, playing on loan and much more!

This video was filmed prior to the UK government’s self-isolation guidance.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #MakingItPro #FIFA20

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (

source Dos equipos españoles que todos conocemos están en ranking de camisetas de fútbol más vendidas del mundo, pero no en primer lugar. camiseta barcelona barata

43 thoughts on ““I got bullied for playing football” | Chris Wood | Making It Pro | AD

  19. As an Aussie I like seeing players from smaller soccer playing countries (New Zealand, Gabon etc.) represent their nations in big leagues like the prem.
    Good choice on person to interview @premierleague

    Responder

  34. Playing Football In Australia is hard, I lived in an area where Aussie rules, was the only sport available, I had to travel 125km a day to train and play, because local teams where not really at my level (sry trying not to brag) but I would get bullied for being a baby and being soft, At one stage it was so bad , then we moved to a different state and I now play for Brisbane Roar youth and I'm honestly much happier.
    it's not fair, playing a sport you love and being disrespected isn't right, we need to stop it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *