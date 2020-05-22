“I got bullied for playing football” | Chris Wood | Making It Pro | AD





Ever wondered what it takes to make it to the top? In partnership with @EA SPORTS FIFA, Chris Wood reveals what it took to become an established Premier League player. The @Burnley Football Club striker discusses his early years and being bullied for playing football, the challenges he faced moving from New Zealand to the UK, signing a professional contract, making his debut, playing on loan and much more!

This video was filmed prior to the UK government’s self-isolation guidance.

