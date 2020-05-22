Ever wondered what it takes to make it to the top? In partnership with @EA SPORTS FIFA, Chris Wood reveals what it took to become an established Premier League player. The @Burnley Football Club striker discusses his early years and being bullied for playing football, the challenges he faced moving from New Zealand to the UK, signing a professional contract, making his debut, playing on loan and much more!
This video was filmed prior to the UK government’s self-isolation guidance.
43 thoughts on ““I got bullied for playing football” | Chris Wood | Making It Pro | AD”
Fellow kiwi making us proud
Who would bully an absolute unit like Chris Wood? It just sounds like you're signing your own death warrant!
Chris Wood is a wonderful player!
Where's his new Zealand accent
Nice to see that premier league is doing these episodes, inspires us to become what we dream of one day. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK
It's awesome seeing kiwi players like Chris Wood, Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid thrive in the PL. Really boosting the game here in NZ
As an Aussie I like seeing players from smaller soccer playing countries (New Zealand, Gabon etc.) represent their nations in big leagues like the prem.
Good choice on person to interview @premierleague
Poor you got told not to play footbal
Congratulations to the EPL channel for 1 million subs in exactly 1 year and 1 week! Good content I see here!📺
As a Leeds fan I think it’s overlooked what he did for Leeds in his time with us. Gave Leeds fans something to cheer about at a time there wasn’t much for us to cheer 😂
He got bullied but look at him now he’s probably laughing at everyone that bullied him
Hes a great player strong in the air aswell
Hope that Roy Krishna plays in the epl in future 😘
31 goals in 88 premier league games for burnley is a fantastic record for a burnley player. Very underrated!
Playing Football In Australia is hard, I lived in an area where Aussie rules, was the only sport available, I had to travel 125km a day to train and play, because local teams where not really at my level (sry trying not to brag) but I would get bullied for being a baby and being soft, At one stage it was so bad , then we moved to a different state and I now play for Brisbane Roar youth and I'm honestly much happier.
it's not fair, playing a sport you love and being disrespected isn't right, we need to stop it.
Chris wood was a beast for the Albion
An amazing premier league striker
I can only apologise for my dreadful sync clap 😂
It’s so different in modern day nz, we all love football and rugby (against the stereotype) is less popular now