Kai Havertz should be in the Premier League – Frank Leboeuf | ESPN FC





After scoring two goals in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 win vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas chats with Julien Laurens, Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf about a potential next move for Kai Havertz. Burley says Havertz can play in any league and was impressed by Bayer Leverkusen’s «statement win.» Leboeuf says the young German should be in the Premier League very soon, but he needs to improve his penalty kicks.

