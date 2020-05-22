Champions Chelsea became the first English side to register 30 top-flight victories in a 38-game season as they said farewell to captain John Terry with a comfortable Premier League win over bottom club Sunderland.
Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store
-Play Store
Subscribe:
To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to:
Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willian, Pedro & N’golo Kanté.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. camisetas futbol personalizadas
38 thoughts on “Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland | John Terry's Farewell Game | Premier League Classic 16/17”
Oscar + Costa + Hazard + Courtois + Terry… Miss those days
Captain leader legend🙌🙏💙💙💙
Love that Luiz tried to let Terry score
Proud to be a part of Blue. Love u terry
Sensational, unstopabble, world class.
😅
캡틴 ♥
2:40 why does my man David Luiz look like he’s gonna run a route for football 🏈 man like DL thinks he’s a wide receiver
Respect our legend captain👈👏
What a legend ''John Terry,, OMG We Miss brother
I deeply appreciate Sunderland cooperation.
Terry ❤
John terry is the definition of a leader💙
LEGEND
so sad that was happened 😭
Never realized someone from the stands tried to run at Terry @5:16
What a time that was, our defense unbreakable, our midfield full of class and our attack inspired fear in others, not to mention we had the best GK in the world.
⚽️🇬🇧 Miss it
This game was
JT's final PL and Chelsea game
Diego Costa's final PL and Chelsea game
Matic's final Chelsea game
Sunderland's last PL game
💙
Just watch where Alonso is in all attacks. Specially @3:41
man what a strike from Eden Hazard
I can see nine Chelsea players in opposition box for first goal. Crazy!!
This really it me emotional again.
Me: thinks fifa celebrations are unrealistic
Fifa celebrations: 2:09
Michy used 2 be so good 16/17 season idk what happened now
Debut as The Blues
Leaving as The Blues
The real TRUE BLUES.
The moment terry gave cahill the arm band u could see how much that meant 2 cahill! Pure heart
Thanks jt
✌ ❤ 🇬🇧 🌎 ⚽
I can just hear "legend" "legend", isnt his name john terry ?
i still remember that slip
Still bring me tears after long years…
Goodbye Captain , Leader , Legend… John Terry..♥️♥️♥️.
Love from Malaysia..🙏🏼♥️
Love u john terry
💙💙💙💙
why always sunderland lol
Captain, leader, legend JT!
Big up john terry absolute legend. To think he left aston villa because he didn't want to play against chelsea. Big up JT