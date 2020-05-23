Watch every Liverpool Premier League goal from the 2006/07 season as Peter Crouch, Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard fire the Reds to a third place finish.
27 thoughts on “Every Premier League Goal 2006-07 | KUYT, CROUCH and GERRARD”
This was possibly the worst squad we had. Flashes of brilliance mixed with Pennant & Bellamy
Imagine scoring your first LFC goal at front of Kop like Daniel Agger did. Every LFC fans dream
can we get all goals of gerrard please????
crouchy so underrated
Bellamy was so f*** underrated omg
Had a decent squad this season champions league final and finished 3rd
Yes REDS 🔴
heres a tough question
What do all Premier League seasons have in common?
Liverpool have never won one
مفيش حد هنا عربي غيري😂😂😂
Brillant
This generation is good talented. I don't know why didn't them to win pl
Stevie was a madness, almost all of the balls before the final ball was from him, or just an assist from him.
So sad I didn’t get to see Stevie in his prime, was only 6-7 at this time. 😭
world class gerrard
Dirk Kuyt – what a player. My favorite from back then.
please give karius one shanse
What a pair of loveable forwards we had bewteen Kuyt and Crouch, great lads & great players
Adidas.. What a jerseys they done ! Always top. Also i miss Jermaine Pennant. He is so underrated
У Ливерпула всегда были лучшие игроки своего времени но невезения всегда преследовала их!!!
Carraghers rare goal vs fulham 😂😂😂, Young me thinking there we go now Jamie, hes for sure gonna go on a hot streak from here on
I like being a member is the best
lol not many goals scored that season
Best kit variation under Adidas in PL era.
craig bellamy is underrated
Love these jerseys 😍
and rafa sell Crouch too early..
They all should be an icon card i think in fifa ultimate team😅
I love how Rafa built a whole strike force (Kuyt, Crouch, Bellamy and Fowler) piece by piece, until the summer after this season where he said to hell with it and bought Torres.