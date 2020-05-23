Every Premier League Goal 2006-07 | KUYT, CROUCH and GERRARD





Watch every Liverpool Premier League goal from the 2006/07 season as Peter Crouch, Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard fire the Reds to a third place finish.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:



source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. camisetas de futbol a contrareembolso