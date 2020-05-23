Ranking EVERY Premier League Captain By Playing Ability

From Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, HITC Sevens ranks all 20 Premier League captains in terms of their ability on a football pitch.
Lloris sucks FFS
Isn't Colemann [everton cap] too underrated……he should be more higher
If you put Wes Morgan ahead of Billy Sharp, then something is wrong.
Why is Jamaal lascelles so low?
Jack is a much better player then henderson, no debate.
Højbjerg has been captain for saints for a lot longer than that. He was made captain December 2018. Do you even research what you say?
I don't know how grant Hanley is our captain lol it should be like vrancic or Aarons
Why isnt vardy a captain
I cant believe Alfie thinks Maguire is better than Dunk
Come on Seamus Coleman is better than everyone up to 9
It should have been Schmeichel not morgan
Clearly know nothing of Billy Sharp then. Yes people can call me bias but he does a lot more than scores. Holds the ball up and makes more chances than we are used to
Ward Prowse was never Southampton captain and Hojbjerg took over from Ryan Bertrand in December 2018
Didn't expect to see Coady so high up. This season he's really not been that solid at all, being utspeed by most, getting dribbled passed and making quite a few mistakes and poor passes. I love him as a captain for us, but based on "playing ability" I truly wasn't expecting this. I'd say he's consistently decent but rarely that good tbh 😛
Gary cahill > lewis dunk
Man said Silva was better than auba
Ranking every Premier League captain based on playing ability.
Azpilicueta is better than Maguire, give me a break
Lascelles should be higher imo
Henderson is trash. Shouldn’t be in the top 10. I was with you until I saw that.
4th best Captain in the EPL? Can't believe he's been with us for more than 7 years, it still feels like he joined us last summer, and nobody know how to pronounce his name so we all call him Dave.
Azpilicueta 4th😂 would’ve put him about 12th
Wes Morgan isnt captain of LEicster city I thought it was Schmeichel
Maguire should be higher ngl has better defensive stats than van dijk. However, I still wouldn't say he's better than van dijk as I belive van dijk is a little more consistent
There’s a common theme with the number one slot with this guys picks every time… always City… he says he supports Hull but I’m slowly calling bullshit 😑
You really disrespected Coleman’s quality. He was one of the best right backs last season and would have been the same this season too if it weren’t for injuries
Lagends say that man still comments in this videos
Finally arsenal finishes in the top 2 again
I hate it when u do the videos no energy do you even care
Thanks for acknowledging Lloris as captain of Spurs. English media love putting Harry Kane there
