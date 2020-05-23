Hello and welcome to our brand new quiz show on Euro Football Daily, The Football Pyramid.
Two contestants, 9 questions of ascending difficulty, each one taking you up the English Football Pyramid from the National League to the Champions League. Get a question right and you move up a level of the pyramid, get one wrong and you drop down.
They best use their three lifelines wisely…
From the very easy such as which nationality is David Moyes? To the more challenging such as name the 3 managers to win 3 European Cups? To the very difficult… how many FA Cups did Sir Alex Ferguson win whilst in charge of Manchester United? This quiz will test the contestants to the max…
Don’t forget to submit your questions for next week’s show in the comments section and be sure to let us know what you think… enjoy!
► SUBSCRIBE to EURO FOOTBALL DAILY:
► FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:
► FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM:
This is Euro Football Daily – your new home of football from across the continent. On the channel you’ll find Scout Reports, Top 10s, Tactical Analysis, Funny News, Winners & Losers and Internet Reacts. If you love European football as much as us then don’t forget to subscribe!
source a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis camiseta del atletico de madrid 2019
22 thoughts on “Who Is The Most OVERRATED Premier League Striker?! | Football Pyramid”
Hi Guys, hope you enjoy the new show… let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
If you want to get a question featured in the show… the best way to ensure future contestants don't see them in the comments is to DM me on instagram (@DougieCritchley)!
Cheers
Dougie
Love the show
spfl should go under national league.
love this show idea keep it with the concepts hope it goes well best of luck cheers boyss
Capello uh oh
Football pyramid > stat wars
I like Chris Hamil hair.
I was suprise that Alan Shearer wasn't the answer.
great format
would love another one!
Lovely show. Thanks guys.
Great idea for a show and easy for you guys to film at home. Good stuff guys keep it up 👍
Every chelsea fan should know the answer is ivanovic 😬 at the moment I was shouting at the screen, like you can hear me 😂🤣
Fantastic concept Dougie well done. Could maybe make the first question a little harder since you’re only ever gonna be asking competent football people but keep it going!
Why wouldn't a Chelsea fan know this, Ivanovic suspended kmt
Fabio capello?! How can you get that wrong 😂😂😂😂
it has to be Ryan Giggs has to be the overrated player in EPL . . . averaging 5 goals a season & 6 assists a season for one of the most dominating & attcking Man Utd team
Love the new series. congrats! was really missing stats wars this makes up for it
I thought it was supposed to get harder as it goes on
It’s Ghanaian*
Bruv i patterned all of you😂
Loved it!