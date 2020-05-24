FIFA 21 | TOP 25 PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!😱🔥| BIGGEST UPGRADES | MOST OP EPL✅👍
1,222 LIKES FOR A NEW VIDEO TOMORROW 😜
WATCH OTHER VIDEO’S IN THIS SERIES:
►FIFA 21 | MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!!😱:
FIFA 21 | LIVERPOOL FC PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!!😱:
►FIFA 21 | CHELSEA FC PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!!😱:
FIFA 21 | FC BARCELONA PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!!😱:
► FIFA 21 | DORTMUND PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS:
► DOWNLOAD ONE FOOTBALL😎✅:
► LIKE👍, SUBSCRIBE✅ & PUTT THE NOTIFICATION BELL🛎 ON FOR AWESOME VIDS!!
► Business email: k.kaanen@hotmail.nl
FIFA 21, MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATINGS, FIFA 21 BIGGEST UPGRADES, FIFA 21 BIGGEST DOWNGRADES, FIFA 21 PREMIER LEAGUE BEST PLAYERS RATINGS, FIFA 21 MOST OVERPOWERED PLAYERS, FIFA 21 BEST CAREER MODE YOUNGSTERS,2020 TRANSFERS, 2020 FOOTBALL TRANSFERS, 2020 CONFIRMED TRANSFERS, FOOTBALL TRANSFER NEWS, FOOTBALL TRANSFERS NEWS 2020, FIFA 20 CONFIRMED TRANSFERS 2020, JANUARY 2021 BIGGEST TRANSFERS, FOOTBALL TRANSFERS NEWS 2020, BIGGEST 2020 FOOTBALL TRANSFERS,RONALDO LEAVES JUVENTUS, NEYMAR TO BARCELONA, MBAPPE liverpool transfer, MESSI LEAVING BARCELONA
source Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de camisetas de equipos de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales. camisetas futbol madrid
42 thoughts on “FIFA 21 | TOP 25 PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS!😱🔥| BIGGEST UPGRADES | MOST OP EPL✅👍”
Who is your favourite PREM player🤔
1,222👍👍👍 LIKES FOR NEW TRANSFERS TODAY!
Why is viva calling his own fans 5 year olds
93 ? De bruyne? No way , there’s no way he’s good as ronaldo r neymar but he’s still a goat
I hope Bruno is 88 because I play with man united in fifa 20
5 yrs old 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hiiii
Where is Rasford?
You have to stop calling people you dont agree with 5 year olds
Yo viva can u do a Norwich City fifa 21 player prediction please
for me mo salah isnt better than sterling <3
I think that if aguero will be 90 rated, aubameyang should be too. He has more goals than aguero this season. And let's be honest, city has better team.
Tbh I think trent Alexander will be better as a left midfielder or left winger like if u agree
Maguire 86??
Where do you get your jersey
Can u pls hurry up and make the transfer news I beg
Viva if ronaldo and neymar are 93 why wouldn’t messi get a downgrade he didn’t do anything special this season
Keep it up I love your vids !
Great vid, but I think Aubameyang should be 90
I m mising jesse lingard
Viva : I’m not a fan of united
Me : pogba the same rating as David silva !!!???? No chance and also whAt is that shirt u r wearing ?
I am confusev Viva, i thought that you predictions are what EA will do, because even if KDB might deserve 93 rated card, EA would never do that.
Where is ndidi
What fifa was that Bruno clip at the start
Viva ur boring
I think De Gea was predicated correctly. On the line, one of the best, although I don’t think coming for crosses and being a sweeper keeper really matters. The whole point of a goalkeeper is to keep the ball out of the net, being a sweeper is a playing style, not a requirement. Considering his mistakes and his pick up in form, 89 seems perfect. In reality it doesn’t matter how you decide to play as keeper, if you keep the ball out of the net then you’ve done your job.
KDB should win ballon dor once
De gea he has 91 and 92 stats
yes I am a Liverpool fan but I don't care.
Alisson. 20 apps 10 cs average 1 cs every 2 games
Marc-andre ter stegen. 26 apps 8 cs average 1 cs every 3.25 games
Jan Oblak. 27 apps 11 cs average 1 cs every 2.55 games.
(BTW cs = clean sheet)
so viva said look at stats to see who is better and stats prove that Alisson is the best. (also how tf is maguire a 86 an 84 max). 🙂
sane was injured so its not his fauult
vivaafifa i love the channel. i think bruno is underrated maybe he should be 90
Top 5:
1. Messi 94
2. Ronaldo 93
3. Neymar 92
4. De bruyne 92
5. Lewansowski 91
De Bruyne cant be at the same level as Ronaldo
so schemical used to be 87 now below 85 and ndidi used to be 86
Who thinks Salah is better than Mane
Press the pike button
Bruno Fernandez +2 , Kane +1
I feel like kdb is a little overrated..he should be 92
Anyone notice his using PES 20 in the back ground
Maguire higher than TAA😂
How doe Maguire get 86 and trent 85
I love the way how you play with the player that the list is saying in the bakround
i hate the peaple who says that firmino is trash. he is insane in lots of other stuff then just goals
All 5 year old or have a mind don't watch because viva is just stating facts about the players