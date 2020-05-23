SUBSCRIBE ►
Jamie Carragher set his latest #CarraChallenge in The Football Show, asking you to pick your all-time eleven of players who have been relegated from the Premier League.
Who would be in your team? Let us know in the comments section.
47 thoughts on “Jamie Carragher picks his all-time RELEGATED Premier League XI! | The Football Show”
Andy Johnson season at Crystal Palace has to be there
You simply gotta have Sean Dyche in there
Victor valdes in goal sigurdson in cam
Shaqiri
Now we need who played the least amount of mins and made the most amount of money…..jack wilshere for number 1 followed by danny sturridge…..
What next; Jamie Carragher picks his …. nose?
"Notts Forest" 🤦♂️
I don’t know why but Carragher’s voice irritate me.
Mitrovic
How the hell does Ferdinand get into that, he was awful for QPR
Next Up: All-time shagging someone else's wife Premier League XI
Giggs and Terry are a shoe in
4-1-2-1-2 manager-
Marco Silva 🇵🇹
Jussi Jaaskelainen- 🇫🇮
Michel Salgado- 🇪🇸
Jonny Evans- N.I
Paul Scharner- 🇦🇹
John Arne Riise- 🇳🇴
Roy Keane- 🇮🇪 (CDM)
Xerdan Shaqiri-🇨🇭(RM)
Juninho- 🇧🇷 (CAM)
Craig Bellamy- 🏴 (LM)
Mark Viduka- 🇦🇺
Kevin Phillips- 🏴
Valdes, Boyce, Ferdinand, Hangeland, Robertson, Keane, Carrick, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Defoe, Ole
No Defoe??
Jamie Carragher once a blue always a blue 😂 😂
Rafa Benitez as manager
How was ole chosen over Brian clough loool
Not bad compared to some of the lists we've had to suffer on other channels/media. Would have preferred to have seen Kinkladze on Carraghers list – relegated TWICE (with Man City and Derby County, but what a player, one of the best passers and artists to grace the PL). Also how about Mart Poom in goal (wasn't he relegated with Sunderland as well? I might be wrong, if anyone can reply on this. I know he did some coaching in the PL as well).
Not listing Stuart Pearce (at his peak by the way in the 90s) was unforgivable.
lmao these fucks getting out of content next is : Jamie Carragher picks gayest Premier League XI !!!
Scraping the barrel now. It’s ok we don’t need anymore
Defoe?
No David James? You're having a laugh.
The irony if Fabiański were to be relegated again…
Premier League XII best acting career
Brian Clough as manager
David James, Michael Carrick, Trevor SInclair, Jermain Defoe, Paolo Di Canio, Glen Johnson, Joe Cole.
All when West Ham were relegated with 42 points.
Gotta be warnock as manager
Surely Julio Caesar over Fabianski
Ravanelli played for Boro and Derby?
Ummmm Benitez???
Shaqiri walks into this team.
What about brín clough
So Gary used to win the fantasy league every year lol? Didn't quite watch what Carra said at 2:15?
West Ham 2003 relegated team Micheal Carrick, Paolo Di Canio, joe Cole and Jermain Defoe
Was expecting Neville & Carragher to leave the call when the lady asked the question 👀😂
Solskjaer 🙄😂😂😂
No Kinkladze? Next!
Emerson Boyce over Joe Cole or Trevor Sinclair? And no Micheal Carrick?
Oh dear Jamie running out of things to do ? Little girls better be aware he might be out slitting in their faces again soon
Andy Johnson Palace 05 or Scott Parker with West Ham immediately spring to mind over Rio at QPR for Englishmen
Ravanelli – Derby !!!!!!! ??????