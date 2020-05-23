Jamie Carragher picks his all-time RELEGATED Premier League XI! | The Football Show

Jamie Carragher set his latest #CarraChallenge in The Football Show, asking you to pick your all-time eleven of players who have been relegated from the Premier League.

Who would be in your team? Let us know in the comments section.

47 thoughts on "Jamie Carragher picks his all-time RELEGATED Premier League XI! | The Football Show

  15. 4-1-2-1-2 manager-
    Marco Silva 🇵🇹

    Jussi Jaaskelainen- 🇫🇮

    Michel Salgado- 🇪🇸
    Jonny Evans- N.I
    Paul Scharner- 🇦🇹
    John Arne Riise- 🇳🇴

    Roy Keane- 🇮🇪 (CDM)
    Xerdan Shaqiri-🇨🇭(RM)
    Juninho- 🇧🇷 (CAM)
    Craig Bellamy- 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (LM)

    Mark Viduka- 🇦🇺
    Kevin Phillips- 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  21. Not bad compared to some of the lists we've had to suffer on other channels/media. Would have preferred to have seen Kinkladze on Carraghers list – relegated TWICE (with Man City and Derby County, but what a player, one of the best passers and artists to grace the PL). Also how about Mart Poom in goal (wasn't he relegated with Sunderland as well? I might be wrong, if anyone can reply on this. I know he did some coaching in the PL as well).

