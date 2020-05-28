Vincy Premier League | Match 18 Highlights | Cricket | T10 | FanCode





Watch how the Hikers broke the winning streak of the Breakers as they defeated them by 8 wickets! Both teams are through to the semi-finals.

Download the #FanCode app to watch the #VincyPremierLeague matches LIVE 🔗 bit.ly/Download_Fancode

.

.

.

#VincyPremierT10League #VPLT10 #VPLonFanCodeLIVE #CricketonFanCode #VincyPremierLeague #cricket



source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camiseta futbol 2016