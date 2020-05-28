ARSENAL TO PLAY CITY 17TH JUNE FOOTIE IS BACK | PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
🔥🎤 HOTMIC
FOLLOW ME ON HOTMIC USE MY CODE LEE623 TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
All things Arsenal 🔴Follow my ramblings on here all season, home & away with all the ups and downs covered. Currently living in 🇪🇸as a full time Youtuber 🎥
🎥Daily streams everyday at 5pm and 9pm
1️⃣- 1️⃣1️⃣Starting XI reactions
💻Match watchalongs for every game
1️⃣- 1️⃣0️⃣Player ratings
📝Breaking transfer news
📝Daily transfer updates 1st Dec – 31st Jan / 1st May – 31st Aug
👕MERCH HERE
👱🏼♂️📝SIGN UP FOR CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS HERE
📸FOLLOW MY INSTA
👨🏼📘FOLLOW MY FACEBOOK
📸CHANNEL ART
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO
Lee Gunner Gaming:
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO CHIGS CHANNEL
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO ARSENAL CHANTS
source Tras la sorprendente futura equipación del FC Barcelona, repasamos algunos equipos que han vestido a cuadros en la historia del fútbol. equipacion barça niño barata
14 thoughts on “ARSENAL TO PLAY CITY 17TH JUNE FOOTIE IS BACK | PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS”
Its pathetic that some fans have actually given up on the Man City game just because it's Man City before a ball is even kicked
I am glad pl football is back in our lives but we are getting smoked by City. Let's be real here. We have no chance but 🙏
Loved how you exposed all the "good" people at the start. 🤣🤣. They were saying it's not safe for football for return yet those same people are now doing watchalongs 😂😂. Anyway see you at 9. Take care
Lee you trigger me every time you say the Arsenal fan base, think Torreria Zoolander Ozil and xhaka are the best players in there position. I know some people do say that but out 100 million people only like 10000 are saying that, and most of the fans want them out.
The only thing I’m against. My wife is a NHS nurse at a local hospital and none of them have been tested unless they have symptoms….. but footballers are having 2 tests a week. This is crazy. Think about this when you’re clapping at 8pm
Big up Lee hope your good
Im not scared of man city
Still think the season gonna b pulled. Funny how the two matches to be played on the Wednesday is the two games in hand. Everyone played 29 then. Season still could get pulled but shudnt. Just crack on now and get season done then ship out the players we need too 🎉🎉
The banter is real like always keep, keeping it real Lee 👊🏾👊🏾
do you think that lacazette will play against city or do you think that Mikel Artea will keep him off due to what he has done?
Football is back cannot wait!!!!!
Lee u keep it real when you say most Arsenal fans wanted the season to b voided 2 laugh at Liverpool. Well not sorry 2 say, but the jokes on them now
So what's happening with the FA Cup, Europa League and Champion's League? Are they all cancelled?
If we don't get into Europe it will maybe force these over hyped players out of the club 4 – 1 city