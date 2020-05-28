THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Null & Void Muppets Lose

Posted on by The Football Terrace



THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Null & Void Muppets Lose

We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis & player debate.

Plus the breakdown and debunk all major transfer stories

33 thoughts on “THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Null & Void Muppets Lose

  8. Terry oh my god 🙂 Today's show was enjoyable ,good guests views etc from all but w saif and elite opinions wow it takes it some kind of edgy fun hilarious in wrong ways 🙂 [ hope saif n elite are not really bad in real life] but seems legit #brilliant

  16. Salah does get praise but the disrespect he gets is ridiculous and the Kid served up that yout 😂 even though he over did it to he don't remember 99 vividly and you ain't a Utd fan going on like you was watching all there games

  18. i was null and void because i cared about peoples lives, and footballers lives im glad its back i just hope nothing bad happens that proves the null and voiders right, its funny nobody cares about the lower leagues thats been cancelled and has possibly been destroyed so one rule for the rich clubs another for the not so rich so much for F.A equality fo all clubs, to me the rich famous high earners get tests and have some clarity whilst the rest of us…………..

  22. In my humble opinnion that league cup what ever carabao cup is joke, nothing better in that than world club cup. most of teams play 2nd line ups not with top 11, only final sometimes or max 2 matches are competive and good. I understand some of you think its wow factor and great trophy but as we listen most of pundits think it has lost the value. so clubs world cup has more value in future than stupid carabao cup, you just wait and see.

  26. I am sure some of your viewers were behind null and void, classy as always calling them muppets. Insulting your viewers is probably part of the reason why your channel is not growing as fast as some other channels.

  29. this season is already a mess and tainted … I just want it finished. abandoned or finished don't care just want it done and everyone to go home safe to their families. it would suck if we do this (and someone or someone connected to the game's loved ones end up dying because we started the league for money reasons that would be a tradegy. football without fans is weird, watching the bundesliga without fans almost doesn't feel like competitive football at all. BUT all in all if we can get this finished safely then it's good news!

  30. Terry turn my comments bk on in the live shows annoying not being able to reply and do a stats on carrick v Henderson please just to prove how good henderson is seems you don’t want to even watch a highlights video on him you and your Man Utd mates keep saying what does he do have a look haha weird

