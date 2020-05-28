📞📞📞📞📞📞📞CALL IN NOW –
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Null & Void Muppets Lose
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Download Hot Mic for FREE here:
App Store –
Google Play –
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Hot Mic will forever change the way sports fans are entertained during a game by offering choice in commentary. Whether you prefer funny, famous, fantasy-focused, fanatical, or female perspective, Hot Mic optionality puts fans in charge of their experience.
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Check out my GRAPHICS guy Danny –
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace on Patreon here –
🐤Twitter –
📷Insta –
📻SoundCloud –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis & player debate.
Plus the breakdown and debunk all major transfer stories
source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta de inglaterra
33 thoughts on “THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! Null & Void Muppets Lose”
Yes it's back
And yes they are muppets
Liverpool fans are getting desperate! Lol
Don’t care who people support. Buzzing to have OUR game back 👏🏿
loved it
Now you going to believe us! Hope City, Leicester and Sheffield Utd join us in the champions league.
Great news, looking forward to Liverpool winning the league, also looking forward to the top 4 battle, best of luck to Sheffield United.
Terry oh my god 🙂 Today's show was enjoyable ,good guests views etc from all but w saif and elite opinions wow it takes it some kind of edgy fun hilarious in wrong ways 🙂 [ hope saif n elite are not really bad in real life] but seems legit #brilliant
I absolutely loved this stream. Its great to have football back 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Terry watch GANGS OF LONDON, thank me later
Manchester United two 3 peat sides
The Special Ones Chelsea
Invincibles
All bristol city here ain't we 😉
Two more wins….. 🏆 ….. 👀
There was plenty of null and void muppets on this channel or is the lockdown effecting your memory. All having a good laugh when the league was suspended
Elite opinions? Elite fool lmfao. Everyone else was class tho
Salah does get praise but the disrespect he gets is ridiculous and the Kid served up that yout 😂 even though he over did it to he don't remember 99 vividly and you ain't a Utd fan going on like you was watching all there games
What a menu of football we have coming up Truly like a kid in a sweetshop what is it now three weeks or so and then we are off! ! Hated this whole shutdown period and it cannot end soon enough for me
i was null and void because i cared about peoples lives, and footballers lives im glad its back i just hope nothing bad happens that proves the null and voiders right, its funny nobody cares about the lower leagues thats been cancelled and has possibly been destroyed so one rule for the rich clubs another for the not so rich so much for F.A equality fo all clubs, to me the rich famous high earners get tests and have some clarity whilst the rest of us…………..
null and void muppets needs to be put on a t shirt
is this an asmr channel terry ? 3:08
Elite Opinions BOTTLED IT
In my humble opinnion that league cup what ever carabao cup is joke, nothing better in that than world club cup. most of teams play 2nd line ups not with top 11, only final sometimes or max 2 matches are competive and good. I understand some of you think its wow factor and great trophy but as we listen most of pundits think it has lost the value. so clubs world cup has more value in future than stupid carabao cup, you just wait and see.
Football is back , be safe but ENJOY……..great news
Simon cowie some positive news for us all , were are you ?
Where's your null and void now ?
Why are you holding your phone so we can see right up your nose. Fuck sake!
I am sure some of your viewers were behind null and void, classy as always calling them muppets. Insulting your viewers is probably part of the reason why your channel is not growing as fast as some other channels.
Paul Pogba is not the best midfielder in the premier league, it is KDB
Glad our game is coming back of course its scary with covid but the players are going to be safer and tested all the time , but glad its coming back
this season is already a mess and tainted … I just want it finished. abandoned or finished don't care just want it done and everyone to go home safe to their families. it would suck if we do this (and someone or someone connected to the game's loved ones end up dying because we started the league for money reasons that would be a tradegy. football without fans is weird, watching the bundesliga without fans almost doesn't feel like competitive football at all. BUT all in all if we can get this finished safely then it's good news!
Terry turn my comments bk on in the live shows annoying not being able to reply and do a stats on carrick v Henderson please just to prove how good henderson is seems you don’t want to even watch a highlights video on him you and your Man Utd mates keep saying what does he do have a look haha weird
lol this terry guy is the muppet
When there's £750m+ to lose, it was always gonna happen. Money has & always will talk. History has taught us that FOREVER
United and Everton fans back tracking and climbing back Int
o there holes