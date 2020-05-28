Vincy Premier League | Match 20 Highlights | Cricket | T10 | FanCode





Despite a good fight from the Grenadines Divers, the Salt Pond Breakers won this match by 5 runs. With this win the Breakers have strengthened their position at the top of the table. Enjoy the highlights!

