The Premier League will be back June 17th.
Ngolo Kante is back in training.
Chelsea realistic expectation.
#PremierLeague #ChelseaFC #NgoloKante
👉 For Business contact: augzbusiness@gmail.com
⚽️ PLEASE SUPPORT US ON PATREON ($1/MONTH FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENTS):
✍️ Please checkout our backup channel:
🔥 Follow us on Twitter:
Instagram: TheGreenTurf2
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also for teaching purposes.
3)It is not transformative in nature.
4)I only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
The channel does not own the rights to these video clips/voice They have, in accordance with fair use, been repurposed with the intent of educating and inspiring others. However, if any content owners would like their images removed, please contact us by email at augzbusiness@gmail.com
source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. equipacion niño atletico de madrid
25 thoughts on “NGOLO KANTE IS BACK IN TRAINING || THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS || CHELSEA TOP 4 HOPE”
Welcome back kante I'm happy that you are back
💙💙💙♥️💙💙💙♥️
Wow!!! the best CDM is back. With Kante, Chelsea goes crazy.
Pulisic 🔥
I'm only happy the premier league is back nd kante the remaining news is left for you!!
thank you bro
Good i agree with you
Come how do u know kante is back
Nice one bro
Hes back training individually which is good but he might still not take part in the rest of the season it all depends on whether he feels comfortable in this situation but if he does play then fair play to him 😊
Finnaly😅
Up Chelsea from Nigeria
Ruben is going to be better than before
Great work man from Ghana
Am happy that premier league is back
Happy to see Kante back to training
Football is not the same without fans.The world must shed the phobia of corona and let the game be played in front of the people it's meant to entertain.even a half full stadium will be good for the sport. It's colourless just watching football being played behind closed doors on TV.
I hope Abraham has put on some weight during the lockdown to make him a bit stronger. Once he improves on that, he will be one of the best strikers in the world. Mbape is a good example. Another one is Neimar junior when he joined Barcelona. He was told to put on a little bit of some weight to be strong. He did and his game improved, now a world star.
Good to see him back in training
Kante will be fine
Good to have our full squad back
Ng'olo is always on top💥
Love ❤️ he is back
get benrahma for 30mil and Jesus corona 50mil it would be 80mil
Better than havertz or Sancho for 80mil risk for 1player
Haaaaapppppy go blue go bluuueeeez