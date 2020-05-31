►DEENEY: ‘LIVERPOOL’S TITLE IS TAINTED’
►WERNER WELCOME TO LIVERPOOL:
21 thoughts on “'LIVERPOOL'S TITLE IS TAINTED' | 'INTEGRITY IS GONE IN PREMIER LEAGUE' – DEENEY | MY REACTION”
2012 is a very bad exemple Tom. Everyone remember when Aguero stole United the title with his goal in overtime
Troy deeney is a bum.. just a hate munga
Who is Deeney? He would be playing in Championship League next season?
Why would anyone take that idiot serious? Envy and identity crisis is his problem
which teams have been relegated in 2020? tainted and astrixes…
Troy who?
He's right in saying it's not going to feel how we all would have liked it to but it's still going to be a title and we will go down as winners as the champions for 19/20 (provided no second spike)
Liverpool NOT being the best team???? Who the hell is he? We are 25 points clear..not only are we the best team..WE ARE THE BEST EVER..INCLUDING ARSENAL'S invincibles..as they drew 12 hames, nearly a third of their games..which is poor..yes they didnt lose..but hardly 'the best'..if Liverpool win with more points than anyone and a bigger margin than anyone EVER IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL.
I see this man called ( Deeney ) as simply as is CRAZY , how can he say like this stupid talk , by the time , he knows very well , that Liverpool are deserve with merit , to win and get the premier league title in any way , and also he knows very well , it is if without the crisis of Covid-19 , Liverpool were will finish the premier league competition from last March .
Germany , Bayern Munich and Liverpool Lover
The trophy will be special and memorable like no other because the world will comeback out of pandemic strong with liverpool won trophy after longtime waiting big brother tom am your fan from Tanzania
I don’t care just get the 2 wins we need that’s it and why u got to go in neutral ground that’s messed up
In that case, every title won by any team during Covid19 is tainted…so PSG, Italian, Spanish, German…naaa, Deeney is not qualified to conclude this. The title is actually more difficult to win for Liverpool as they have no home support, prospect of playing at neutral venues and an unnecessary delay…this has actually made it harder. Deeney only has a point if the season ends earlier, if it ends with every team playing 38 games then there is no way anyone can argue on "integrity" of the game. The game is globally sound, because everyone in the planet has resumed in the same way, so the integrity of the game is the same for everyone.
The fact that football is back should be regarded as a special moment. It just shows Deeney is being extremely selfish in his opinions. Liverpool fans will not care one bit because their team won the title in January,
I'm sure Deeney was one of them saying Liverpool have won it already in january. 😜😜
Deeney needs to stick to football, he is not a politician or scientist.
Votragraadestmio an welcome thanx brother ace analysis evrytime xbxynwa 58 yrs red
Half a million people die in the UK each year. Every title is tainted then.
Omg… For real, actualy liverpool won before the pandemic was ongoing. Who could stopp it without corona???
Its so totaly rediculus Said.
But several of other teams supporters have No solidarity!! They want to cancel the season only because its liverpool winning 2020.
YNWA
Deeney should remember that Liverpool won the league in 2020 when he got relegated as well. For us it doesn't matter how we won the league. I pray life gets normal soon.
Yeah tom u said absolutely right !
Everybody will remember this season, even corona cant stop us from going forward !
If we win this title, we will end our hardship and sir alex hardship will begin from there !
Another great video Tom, I’m now up to date with ur videos 😁. I hope you’re well and staying safe
Deeney the only thing that’s “gone” is you-and your team enjoy Div 1 don’t let the door hit you in the bum on the way out Pratt
This guy just loves attention.
Like when he uses his “watching your mum work three jobs is true struggle” every interview he does.
Ignore him.