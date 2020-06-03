RANKING PREMIER LEAGUE FANS
Thing is about the foxes, I love the foxes but our home fans are shite. Majority of the fans are 4-12year olds using clappers and don't know any chants, the other majority of the fans are old people (no disrespect) but they don't make any noise, and the 50 fans at the top of sk1 make all the effort chanting for the full 90minutes and just makes the rest of the supporters look shit. Tinpot for us unfortunately I agree Ellis 💯👌
Elite: Newcastle, West Ham, Villa, Wolves
Double Decent: Palace, United, Sheffield United, Everton
Decent: Tottenham, Liverpool, City, Brighton, Southampton
A Bit Shit: Watford, Norwich, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Leicester, Burnley
Tinpot: Chelsea.
Ngl man city fans are decent bit shit at home but away class.
Sam working at Emirates proved north London derby is shite
Josh west ham never beat Brighton
Arsenal has the worst fans in the world
Man City should be in decent. Man City's away fans are great, home fans not. Thats why i say it should be in the middle.
Love the content but we need to find a way where one person speaks at a time 😂😂😂
How r West Ham above spurs West Ham have awful fans smh 🤦♂️
United did not sell out in the derby so you can not say the same about city
At least we’re rated higher than Chelsea and Arsenal 😂😂. COYS
Bhavs when it comes to Arsenal…
I don’t like villa either but I like their transfer dealings 😂😂
Tottenham in double decent at least, only Newcastle have better away fans in the league, decent would be unfair let alone bit shit or tinpot😂😂
Spurs should be in decent just for the away support
Spurs and united should be double decent great fans
Your 19 years old and you still have posters😂😭😭
How are Everton Above Spurs??
sam is clueless, villa easily elite
Love for offsiders for not listening to josh and put palace in double decent
Black lives matter
We need a standard for tier list guys
Yuh if ranking football youtubers got THAT heated, we in for a treat🤣🤣🤣
Also #Blacklivesmatter and #saynotoracism
Watford ain’t that bad 😂
12:05 “Oh ofcourse you rent boy?” The Don Chris Pajak got destroyed for saying that a few he are ago! Disgusting
Couple of very bitter Spurs fans there 😂 Divock Origiiiiiiiiiii
This is soooo biased mannnn
Norwich do sing a lot more than just ‘yellows’
Soon as you put brighton in tinpot clicked of the video😭.Your just bullying josh
Probably the worst one I’ve seen…..