RANKING PREMIER LEAGUE FANS

Posted on by Offsiders



RANKING PREMIER LEAGUE FANS
#PremierLeague #PremierLeagueFans #Tierlist

Follow the Offsiders on their personal channels:

TheTrueFox:
Bhavss14:
George Achillea:
Fusion Josh:
Alex Griffin:
Chippeck:

Follow Offsiders on Social Media:
Twitter –
Instagram –

Subscribe if you’re new to the channel, i would really appreciate it! 🔔Make sure to enable ALL post notifications to be notified every-time i upload!🔔

If you’re reading the description comment »TeamOffsiders» and be a legend, also drop a like on today’s video!

source Queremos ofrecerte las mejores Camisetas de Fútbol al mejor precio y calidad- Envio Gratis DHL EXPRESS. camisetas de futbol bonitas

44 thoughts on “RANKING PREMIER LEAGUE FANS

  3. Thing is about the foxes, I love the foxes but our home fans are shite. Majority of the fans are 4-12year olds using clappers and don't know any chants, the other majority of the fans are old people (no disrespect) but they don't make any noise, and the 50 fans at the top of sk1 make all the effort chanting for the full 90minutes and just makes the rest of the supporters look shit. Tinpot for us unfortunately I agree Ellis 💯👌

    Responder

  4. Elite: Newcastle, West Ham, Villa, Wolves
    Double Decent: Palace, United, Sheffield United, Everton
    Decent: Tottenham, Liverpool, City, Brighton, Southampton
    A Bit Shit: Watford, Norwich, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Leicester, Burnley
    Tinpot: Chelsea.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *