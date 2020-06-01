Micah Richards v Jamie Carragher in the ULTIMATE Premier League quiz!





SUBSCRIBE ►

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher test their football knowledge by going head to head in Martin Tyler’s very own Premier League quiz! Play along and let us know how well you do compared to Micah and Carra!

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:



source La revista Panenka convierte camisetas de fútbol en batas de hospital para ayudar a los niños ingresados a motivarse. camiseta real madrid 2018 barata