Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher test their football knowledge by going head to head in Martin Tyler’s very own Premier League quiz! Play along and let us know how well you do compared to Micah and Carra!
32 thoughts on “Micah Richards v Jamie Carragher in the ULTIMATE Premier League quiz!”
can someone tell micah he doesn’t have to smile 24/7
micha's laugh is the cure for corona
I like Micah
Couldn’t stop laughing through all of this Micah Richards is a top top lad
Giroud montpellier knew it😂
The way Micah Richards laughs all the time, it reminded me of Darren Farley's impression of Jamie Carragher (the recent one, on SKY)🤣
Carra killed it
14:55 who else just instantly thought of "you're either a failed winger, or a failed centre-back"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nah I swear bt sport covered palace v arsenal
Don't you just love Micah's laugh??? It's the best thing I've seen since lockdown!!! It's like a comforting blanket – and I'm a United fan!!! What a legend!!!
Micah Richards is infectious what a funny lad
Martin: Micah what is 1+1 Micah that answer is hahahaha 2 Martin: Jamie who scored the 10th last goal of 2018-19 season
bt was the one that covered that game arsenal v palace
Micah's laugh!….
That's it, that's the comment.
This was the funniest quiz yet!
this has been one of my favourite ones yet.
I like these footy Quizzes do more Xd
Get Micah on MNF 💪
Doctor: "I'm sorry Micah, your career is over"
Micah: "HAHAHAHAHAHA I knew it"
Micah laugh makes me really laughing
Carra is getting far too much help for my liking.
Carra’s heads fell off …..
Micah's laugh is more contagious than COVID-19
Love micah and carra together get them on more often at the same time
Any1 else get goosebumps when Martin said it's still alive
Questions to Micah: what's 2+2
Questions to Jamie: name all the decimals of root square of 4567
BAWhahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Love these quiz' keep em comin lads
Martin Tyler : My question for you micah is how many own goals has Jamie Carragher conceded?
Micah Richard: Bwaaahaaa haah haaa
Question to Carragher:
Please name the Porter/s who worked in the hospital where you were born?
Question to Micah:
How many siblings do you have?… for a bonus point can you tell us how old they are to the nearest decade….
Micah an Carra are good together 😀
This video:
85% Betfair Exchange adverts.
15% Carra being salty.
Set to a 20 minute soundtrack of Micah Richards laughing hysterically.