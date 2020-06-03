Welcome to this episode of The Fixture List, Howson is joined by Joe from Stretford Paddock as usual!
The lads talk everything from the Premier League and FA Cup returning to Golf (The Match) to Horse Racing to La Liga returning to UFC 250 – anything sports related and of interest is probably covered…
40 thoughts on “Football is BACK! Premier League Returns, La Liga Returns… | The Fixture List”
Where are the new Mugs for Paddock?
Who do you reckon was faster, ste or Dan James?
I bet Joe has been preparing for the golf day really hard. Watching tutorial videos, learning the rules and the lingo, and swinging a broom stick in his house. It's gonna be funny when drunk and not caring Ste beats him on the course.
I understand rashfords pain as I suffered from osgood in my knee which took me out for 4 months but I can say it would have been a lot worse for Marcus as the more you play on it, it basically doubles your pain and time out although he probably would have had way better physios to help him
Spurs with Kane and Son is gonna be hard.
Great show guys. My grandfather, as a young man (early 1900's), was a sprinter and his older brother managed him. He used to have lead weights he put in his running shoes for the heats and then when the final was on he'd take them out and his brother would bet on the result.
Naaaaaaassssss 😂😂 pronounced like nayce
Audio levels howson… Can't listen to this
Felicia Spencer to win by submission 😎 have a tenner on it Ste and thank me later
Next line up will look like this
DeGea
Bissaka Bailly Maguire Shaw
Fernandez McTominay Pogba
James Martial Rashford
What I don't understand is that there is no evidence of racism involed w/ Floyd arrest, and no indication there will be injustice, as all four cops were fired the following day and the main aggressor was charged with manslaughter and murder. So what's all the hubbub? In 2019 there were nine unarmed black men killed by police in America. There were double unarmed white men killed by police over the same time frame. Don't be sheep.
State of this channel 😂 where’s Saul?!
I will accept Paul Pogba
only after a slightly lower contract has been signed, and he earns his place,
I hate the idea of him just chucking Fred out after Fred being a POTY contender for us
ahh mate im saying tha Grealish and Sancho is all we need to easily get top 4, if Pogs goes than another mid man
Europa finish in my city Gdańsk, low it Poland is sick and bare cheap like mad
if you would want to go I recommend to go to one of the beaches, Ive been at 4 places all very very nice with temperatures at about 25C if not sometimes higher, I recommend Warsaw/Warszawa
and Krakow/Kraków as cities to go to and explore, both absolutely mad, and of course the mountains, especially Zakopane and the mountain Śnieżka I believe its called, been in all these places and absolutely one of the best vacations to go to, skiing is very easy actually and its a good skill to have, maybe teach your kids in the future 🙂
Ad too long buddy
Can’t believe ste ran 100 metre at Wigan robin park same place I run it
Can’t wait for the golf lads 😂
McGregor said he wants to fight in an empty place so we can hear to sound of his fist crack someones jaw
Damn – LOVED the bit about sprinting form. Thanks guys, great content
Why are ste’s intros so good for every show he does
Guys…. under the revised golf rules some 18 months ago the highest handicap is 54 ….
Shin Splints is painful. Great show as always.
Naas in pronounced Nase
How amazing Rashford is becoming is absolutely mint .. I am very worried about his injury and if that rears is ugly gave again or will he heal up through it fully because if he needs to be fully fit I say we rest him the rest of the season because he is key to our next 5-7 years and is it worth more damage this season or save him for the future? Idk I hope he’s 100% and he will continue going as he was but now he’s been rested there is a scary potential for Rashford to absolutely destroy defenses across the globe
Joe what are you talking about with city prioritising Europe over the FA cup? European games are gonna be later anyways, they cant win the league so they'll definitely really go for it in the FA cup.
Never knew Rashford has/had Osgood Schlatter disease. I have had it since I was a teenager, I'm 28 now. Most people grow out of it when they stop growing so hopefully Marcus has grew out of it but in rare cases it stays. I can honestly say the pain from having Osgood can sometimes be unbearable. I find it difficult to go on walks over 30 mins long.
Prems back, FA cups back and Jesus is back
NRL?