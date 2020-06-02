Look back on Gareth Bale’s magnificent 2012-13 campaign for Tottenham. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #GarethBale
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
My Season: Gareth Bale dominates Premier League in final Tottenham season | NBC Sports
source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas futbol españa
13 thoughts on “My Season: Gareth Bale dominates Premier League in final Tottenham season | NBC Sports”
We just don't get football like this in the premier league anymore, it's so mediocre that Salahs garbage goal won the puskas.
So much bale videos popping up a lot lately… I love it
So disrespected and undervalued at Madrid.. should’ve stayed in the Prem
What a player man why can’t levy unleash joe Lewis money and make Tottenham even bigger giants
Would've loved to see Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Harry Kane, Delle Ali and Lucas Maura play together.
This dude was so special…An underrated superstar who could run and score with the best of them!
He was unplayable that season
Bale in his prime was something else!
Showing Salah who was the boss in the premier league.
The ref cheated MU in that game at Old Trafford. A blatant pen was denied when Vertonghen pulled Nani's shirt.
That 2012/13 season for Bale was so amazing, geez. I think about it all the time because of how enjoyable he made it w/ the constant long range, top bins goals and absolute pace. Even as a United fan, it was great to witness! Has been under-appreciated at Madrid and has been wasted there. Always had slight hope he’d go to United but it never happened. :/ Hope he makes a strong comeback somewhere in Europe soon! Just to rub it in Zidane’s face.
Tottenham Balespur
It's ridiculous to say that Bale "wasted his talent" at Real Madrid or that he "should have stayed in the Premier League." Together with Benzema and Cristiano, Bale was a part of one of the best attacking trios to ever play football. He's won four Champions League medals at Real, including a three-peat, and has scored many world-class goals in important games. He has had a great career and it has not been wasted at Real, although I wish he had stayed in the Premier League.