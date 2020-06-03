From Liverpool star Roberto Firmino to Manchester United’s all time record goal scorer Wayne Rooney, HITC Sevens takes a look at a handful of legendary Premier League centre-forwards who’ve never won the Premier League Golden Boot.
source Compra online la camiseta de tu equipo de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales. camiseta del arsenal
20 thoughts on “7 Best Premier League Strikers Who've Never Won the Golden Boot”
One nation per position african XI
No honourable mention for Yak?
Worst starting 11 player at every prem club
XI where no player, or the manager, is born in the same month or year
7 best players never to play in the champions league
Which big team has the weakest position and
same for countries
Firmino best striker 🤣🤣🤣
Henry has 4 golden boots
i sure firmino was the first to score 50 goals in the prem
Do worst players to win golden boot
3:54… he's not a striker m8
WAZZA Was The Worthy One
I think vardy is going to win it this season
Why is Roberto Firmino here?
To be fair, I would never class Roberto Firmino as an out-and-out striker. He's a false nine/attacking midfielder.
Please do every Manchester United player to wear number seven after Cristiano Ronaldo and where are they now
Please do highest assist XI of the decade
How about top players who never won the champions league
Why does it seem like Liverpool are so unlucky. 28 goals? Oh sorry the best ever pl striker scored 30. 97 points? Oh sorry the best ever pl team got 98
Best 11 one player per club
Thought Dennis bergkamp was a cam 😭