A compilation of outstanding Premier League goals scored from tight angles. This video features Sergio Aguero (Manchester City vs Burnley), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool vs Watford), Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United), Gerard Deulofeu (Watford vs Huddersfield Town), Didier Drogba (Chelsea vs Hull City), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal), Carlos Tevez (Manchester United vs West Ham United) and loads more!
32 thoughts on “‘An IMPOSSIBLE Angle!’ | Outstanding Tight-angle Premier League Goals | Aguero, Salah, Bale”
Tight angles exist Sergio aguero, I am a joke to you
What's the music track?
Tight angles exist, Anthony Martial, I'm i joke to you
Where is Salah best impossible angle goal ?
Recoba scored goals from corners on demand.
https://youtu.be/VQIkknoMDig
Yo you also forgot Agüero's goal vs Liverpool in 2019
7:40 keeper was obstructed
I can't believe Aguero goal against Liverpool 2018/2019 is not here
How the fuck did gallas end up wearing number 10 for arsenal 😂😂
기성용 행님이 나와부러?
Where is Nani's goal vs arsenal?
Forgot Büttner's Goal?
Shitty drogba was not scoring it was a pass to mid
Fifa 20 near post goals…
5:20 this should have been a foul.. alisson cannot jump becuz he was those burnley players use his body to jump
1:39 이영표
4:08 that sterling dive tho (not the first time haha )
04:04 sterling pathetic dive. Really don't like that player…
Falta el gol de Vieri contra el Paok de Salonica
Bale is the king of tight angle finishes
Still dont understand why the chelsea keeper came out for kanus goal
Thanks for having that Zola goal vs Everton in there. I was relatively new to football at the time and the technique has blown my mind ever since I first saw it, sadly a very underrated goal as few people seem to remember it. Was the last goal he ever scored for Chelsea too; am glad I saw the tail-end of his career in England.
Bale really likes that bottom corner
Do best team goals compilation
01:56
06:27
11:28
For me Firminos was the best👌😎
Next you should do best premier league solo goals
So many Man City goals missing
If Julian Joachim isn't in this I'm going to be fuming!
Papis cisse vs Chelsea ??
Didier Drogba's goal is the best one.