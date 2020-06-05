Following the news emerging of Timo Werner ‘agreeing’ a move to Chelsea, the Blood Red podcast is here to react.
Also on the agenda is confirmation of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games upon the resumption of action as part of Project Restart.
Join Guy Clarke, Ian Doyle, Joe Rimmer and Theo Squires as they get stuck into the latest news out of Anfield from Werner to the news the club’s first league title in 30 years could be secured at Anfield.
Produced by Sam Fedrizzi
20 thoughts on “Blood Red Podcast: Timo Werner transfer reaction & Premier League confirmation”
Totally indifferent to Werner we will always be used as a ploy to engineer moves. I couldn't see him getting enough game time with a fit Salah and Mane. Better suited players will become available. After Naby need to be careful at the type of player we bring from the BL… We march on YNWA.
I dont understand, credible reports showed liverpool and klopp were were very interested and werner desperate to come to Liverpool and we pulled out because we deem him too expensive?
We brought no one last summer, won the champions league and the club world cup,signed a deal with Nike and likely to sell players such as shaqiri,Lovren,Wilson,Grujic, Lallana and clyne ywe cant afford a £53m player who would be a perfect fit for us whos one of the best strikers in the world!
plus what happens next season when the African cup of nations gets played and we lose mane and salah our only prolific goal scorers for upto a month potentially? those games without them could be what decides the title, and if players like shaqiri goes then we are left short in numbers and quality in backups for the front three, it just doesn't make any sense.
I blame Bantastic Four for this Timo Werner rumour thanks lad's
Werner would have to dislodge one of the front 3? Ever heard of a formation change! a 4-2-3-1 which weve used a fair bit since klopps arrival, when Shaqiri first signed we switched to a 4-2-3-1 to get him in iam sure Werner would do the same playing up front!
Shame on LFC!
Liverpool's relegated women underfunded and in disarray
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/05/liverpools-relegated-women-underfunded-and-in-disarray?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
If its because of the covid then we havent spend the last 4 windows that means its covid15,16,17,18 and now 19 makes sense. This is BEAUTIFUL FSG PR in full effect. hahaha you guyz should get a for and against forum not everyone kissing FSGs ASS. FSG should give "LUCK" an extended contract and call it like a new signing. Mate we have lost the last 4 games over 6 games. Hope they dont lose gas middle of next season. These same ding dong will say well it would have been nice to have someone of quality come from the bench mid next season if things dont workout Watch!.
Cover for robo is definitely a must