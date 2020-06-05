Blood Red Podcast: Timo Werner transfer reaction & Premier League confirmation





Following the news emerging of Timo Werner ‘agreeing’ a move to Chelsea, the Blood Red podcast is here to react.

Also on the agenda is confirmation of Liverpool’s first three Premier League games upon the resumption of action as part of Project Restart.

Join Guy Clarke, Ian Doyle, Joe Rimmer and Theo Squires as they get stuck into the latest news out of Anfield from Werner to the news the club’s first league title in 30 years could be secured at Anfield.

