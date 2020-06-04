How the Premier League will be different (Project Restart explained)

The Premier League will return on June the 17th so I’ve laid out all the plans for Project Restart and how you will be able to watch all of those Premier League games as every single one will be televised.
In this video I take a look at the dates we have so far for the fixtures of the Premier League and when these may take place. First off we have Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on the 17th.
Then I take a look at the proposed TV times as we could see a World Cup summer like schedule with football on TV every single day.
There are now also new sets of rules in place for the amount of subs and even new TV additions that were approved such as coin toss audio. There were some even more interesting ones that were denied though.
Lastly I take a look at your comments about what you will never take forgranted again in the Premier League.
Thank God football back. To bad I haven't got my money back from my season ticket this year and still paying for next year season ticket. Now I have to pay for the Sky Sports But football back that the main thing
The 5 sub rule scares me shitless as a West Ham fan
Pep will be laughing with the 5 subs rule. Wouldn't surprise me if they absolutely batter teams
We have half-time interviews in Australia, it's usually just as the players are coming off for 1-2 minutes but that's all that's needed. If I'm completely honest I don't think they're the most insightful or beneficial interviews but it's something worth exploring I guess.
