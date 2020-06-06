TRANSFER NEWS: PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMOURS WITH UPDATES (JUN)





The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with

Premier League – and those who could leave the club .

Timo Werner , werner to chelsea ,

Ben Chilwell

Raul Jimenez

Kai Havertz

Ismael Bennacer

Jadon Sancho

Ousmane Dembele

Aubameyang

Matty Longstaff

Orkun Kokcu

In addition to the left-back, James Maddison (Manchester United), Caglar Soyuncu

(Barcelona), Wilfred Ndidi (Chelsea and Real Madrid) and Ricardo Pereira

(Real Madrid again) have all been linked with summer moves.

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint Juanma Lillo as his new assistant as he plans

for the future at Manchester City

Follow all the latest Premier league transfers, Premier League news, targets ,

rumours and Premier League live transfer updates …….

Thanks for watching !

Please show me feedback by liking or disliking the video!

Donate Us On Paypal ➥

#football#soccer#transfernews#transfer#laliga#epl#transferrumours#rumours#footballtalk

➥Source : goal , transfer market, espnfc, evening standard ,sky sports ,soccer news etc

———————————————————————————————————-

➥DISCLAIMER: I must state that in no way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyrightholder. Content used is strictly for Web research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use Law.

➥Credit: goal.transfermarket.espnfc and many Others web

➥For Contact or Complain : royadone@gmail.com

➥Facebook:

➥ Subscribe:

➥All football-soccer transfer market news:

Thanks for Watching! Don’t forget to like, share & subscribe for more! Thank all you for the support!

———————————————–



source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. equipacion del atletico de madrid 2018