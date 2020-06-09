Syria: Football fans cheer from rooftops as Premier League continues behind closed doors





The nineteenth round of the Syrian Premier League took place in Aleppo on Monday, as Syrian teams returned to the pitch at the end of May after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Ittihad and Hottin teams played behind closed doors, with supporters still not allowed to enter stadiums. Despite the restrictions, fans could be spotted supporting their teams from balconies and rooftops.

Al Ittihad won the game by scoring two goals against Hottin.

The football season was halted on March 14 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

