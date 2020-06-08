Why did Begovic shake his head after scoring his Premier League wondergoal?

Posted on by Sky Sports Football



SUBSCRIBE ►
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►
On loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was a guest on this morning’s Football Show where he discussed the return of Serie A, just how good his teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma really is and his iconic Premier League goal.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
►TWITTER:
►FACEBOOK:
►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
►SOCCER AM:
►SKY SPORTS F1:

source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta baratas futbol

28 thoughts on “Why did Begovic shake his head after scoring his Premier League wondergoal?

  24. I know Sky's presenters aren't famed for their intelligence, but "is it a two-horse-race between yourself (AC Milan), Juve and Lazio" is showing your guy's extreme lack of basic maths.
    Can he even count past two?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *