Roy talks to Premier League Productions about how Crystal Palace are planning to return to football.
source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camiseta paris saint germain 2018
14 thoughts on “Roy Hodgson | Premier League Productions Interview”
Can’t wait till the football is back it’s finally is coming back 🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🦅
🦉
cannot wait to see us in the europa league next season
8th place we're coming for you
the question is will roy hodgson be able to be at the games?
🦅🦅🦅 Crystal Palace 🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵
Great guy
Anyone going to go to Selhurst park and sing outside the stadium I will be.
We have a serious team and some great youngsters to fill the bench
Could be a good end to the season
H
Good old woy Hodgson
Imma hate it when Roy retires what a man 🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵
Sir Roy
Eaglessssssssssssssssssssssasssaaasssss
OMG. Such a "down the Premier League line" interview. Almost made me want to be sick