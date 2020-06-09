Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah to discuss which Wolves player could prove to be a difference maker for the rest of the season.
Nuno Espirito Santo has a plethora of quality options at his disposal, but Joe highlights one player who could be key.
The team travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United next weekend in a game that will be played behind-closed-doors.
Despite being the away team, do Wolves hold an advantage having previously played a game under the same alien conditions?
4 thoughts on “Which Wolves player could be key for Premier League restart? Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah discuss”
Nuno sold on Cav and Costa, leaving him with Adama and new signing Neto. I was surprised and slightly worried to say the least. And that's why Nuno is the special one and I'm about 90,000th in the fantasy bollocks!