BTC vs GHG | Match Preview | Finnish Premier League Match 9





Watch ECN Finnish Premier League LIVE here ⬇️

This is the official channel of the European Cricket Network showing live cricket and highlights from across Europe.

The European Cricket League is the Champions League of European cricket. The domestic league champion clubs from the International Cricket Council (ICC) member federations of Belgium, Denmark, England & Wales, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Spain and Sweden compete to be crowned the “Kings of Cricket” in the ECL as Europe’s premier club competition.



