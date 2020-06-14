PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!! | Download This FREE Sport App On iPhone!!





One hundred days after Leicester City hammered Aston Villa 4-0 on 9 March, the Premier League resumes on Wednesday with the first of 92 games to be played behind closed doors over the next six weeks.

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa’s home match with European hopefuls Sheffield United (18:00 BST) marks the restart of the 2019-20 season, which was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Liverpool, who lead the table by 25 points, are all but certain to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years, there are lots of other issues to be resolved.

Who will qualify for the Champions League? Which teams will be relegated? Will bottom club Norwich pull off a great escape? Leave your comments below!!

