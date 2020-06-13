JOSE MOURINHO INTERVIEW | Jose on Norwich friendly, injury update & Premier League restart

Jose Mourinho spoke to Spurs TV following Tottenham Hotspur’s training friendly against Norwich City.

JOSE MOURINHO INTERVIEW | Jose on Norwich friendly, injury update & Premier League restart

  19. We need to strengthen a lot. Our LB Rb is not good enough for cover. Aurier is terrible. Ben Davies is good but we need back up. One LB two RB. People like dele need to get off social media and get his mind on football, he has stagnated. Great to have Harry and Sonny back. I'd settle for europa league qualifying, and a decent transfer window. Frazer from Bournemouth would be a good addition

  29. Ash

    Everyday I get up, you don't understand how anticipating this match would be for us. I am excited to see how he would figure his way to the top 5 with us. We were place 14th before he came in and now being 8th we are fighting for a place back, mourinho is class for sure

  31. Jose , you come over now as an honest and humble man , you’ve obviously learnt a few lessons and your respect towards my supported team manager ( Daniel Farke ) was impressive
    You’re turning out to be a great manager .
    Respect .

  36. Jose is the greatest coach ever. If Jose can be supported as he was at Chelsea, and as poche was supported for 5yrs at Totten, mou is gonna do something great at Tottenham. I give mouriho 3yrs to deliver one of big ( not small ) trophy at Totten. I meant epL, Europa, May be ucL, but I will give him maximum 5yrs for ucL trophy – all based on if he is supported as was poche. And if he's not supported but his players are professional on field, then he can deliver his worth without external support for the players.

  37. The coach is great, but can the players be a usable tools in being professional and dedicated without joining in some of the foolish believes against mou. If mou have 2 seasons And because of the 6 clubs competition in epl, happened to be yet to win something, Tott fans and those people monitoring this guy to confirm him dead will never give him the opportunity poche had for 5yrs. Klopp was given 5yrs to his first Liverpool trophy. My advice to Tottenham, give mou 4 full seasons of support (OF SUPPORT) and after that,( and you sure he was supported )then assess him as tott coach. He had 2 seasons in man u, results = 1 Europa, 1 carabao, 1 FA final and one epL runners up contest lost unfortunately. 3rd season, man u lost the support for a coach who already had a team that became better than eventual ucL and epL winner – Liverpool. Some people have negativity against this coach and this affects his wards/players

  38. as utd fan I always used to watch Mourinho since porto days, my dreams came true and he did well considering as our manager, I will always support him wherever he goes

  42. I almost don’t want to qualify for the CL nor the europa.

    If Jose has a full year with a pre season with one thing to aim for and focus on, it might yield what no one could even dream of.

  46. Ive seen a huge flaw in Mourinho teams in his last three seasons… There is a huge disconnect between the defense and attack. Something about his formations make it very difficult for a simple pass into the midfield.

