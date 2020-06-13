Jose Mourinho spoke to Spurs TV following Tottenham Hotspur’s training friendly against Norwich City.
49 thoughts on “JOSE MOURINHO INTERVIEW | Jose on Norwich friendly, injury update & Premier League restart”
Mourinho, let's take a trophy from Tottenham.
Not special anymore, he can fuck off next summer along with our owners
God is with us !!!
Unlucky that u lost 2-1 OTBC
Jose will take us to the top four
Guys I really hope you've worked a bit during this time because I wasted it sleeping.. Mmm.. Ye
He totally seems like a much calmer person at spurs
Tottenham are truly shit
Otbc coyy yellows yellows yellows yellows
한국말로 번역이 되게 해주세요^^
I'll give him another 12 months and if things don't improve, the special one will be shown the door
Hi,my dad and I are huge Tottenham fans and I was hoping to do something special for his birthday, so please can I get a message from the team😀⚽️#Coys
Jose needs time let's not forget we havent won shit with poch
I think it is very difficult for Spurs to win anything with Jose.In this moment Mauricio is better than him
I am really happy to see PL again after those long period
He’s magic you knowwwww, Mauricio Pochettinoooooo
Spöar man inte Norwich ?????
We need to strengthen a lot. Our LB Rb is not good enough for cover. Aurier is terrible. Ben Davies is good but we need back up. One LB two RB. People like dele need to get off social media and get his mind on football, he has stagnated. Great to have Harry and Sonny back. I'd settle for europa league qualifying, and a decent transfer window. Frazer from Bournemouth would be a good addition
FORZA MOURINHO THE SPECIAL ONE
Good luck for the rest of the season from a Norwich Fan 🔰
OTBC 🔰
Does anyone know what happened in the match?
on friday next week we will absolutely walk through them. top 4 is ours. COYR.
North London is yellow n green💛💚
That's unbelievably white
I subscribed as soon as Jose took the wheel at about 700k now 1.1m. Jose is a marketing magnet
Everyday I get up, you don't understand how anticipating this match would be for us. I am excited to see how he would figure his way to the top 5 with us. We were place 14th before he came in and now being 8th we are fighting for a place back, mourinho is class for sure
Jose , you come over now as an honest and humble man , you’ve obviously learnt a few lessons and your respect towards my supported team manager ( Daniel Farke ) was impressive
You’re turning out to be a great manager .
Respect .
Finally José got his Nike kit….😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
All these optimistic spurs fans lol u will hit reality soon
Every big teams are weaning this friendly games expect Tottenham
Jose is the greatest coach ever. If Jose can be supported as he was at Chelsea, and as poche was supported for 5yrs at Totten, mou is gonna do something great at Tottenham. I give mouriho 3yrs to deliver one of big ( not small ) trophy at Totten. I meant epL, Europa, May be ucL, but I will give him maximum 5yrs for ucL trophy – all based on if he is supported as was poche. And if he's not supported but his players are professional on field, then he can deliver his worth without external support for the players.
The coach is great, but can the players be a usable tools in being professional and dedicated without joining in some of the foolish believes against mou. If mou have 2 seasons And because of the 6 clubs competition in epl, happened to be yet to win something, Tott fans and those people monitoring this guy to confirm him dead will never give him the opportunity poche had for 5yrs. Klopp was given 5yrs to his first Liverpool trophy. My advice to Tottenham, give mou 4 full seasons of support (OF SUPPORT) and after that,( and you sure he was supported )then assess him as tott coach. He had 2 seasons in man u, results = 1 Europa, 1 carabao, 1 FA final and one epL runners up contest lost unfortunately. 3rd season, man u lost the support for a coach who already had a team that became better than eventual ucL and epL winner – Liverpool. Some people have negativity against this coach and this affects his wards/players
as utd fan I always used to watch Mourinho since porto days, my dreams came true and he did well considering as our manager, I will always support him wherever he goes
even though we've lost to Norwich, I'm still positive on getting 3 points from all remaining games🙌
Going to lose against united😢
I almost don’t want to qualify for the CL nor the europa.
If Jose has a full year with a pre season with one thing to aim for and focus on, it might yield what no one could even dream of.
Special 1 Returns.
hopefully we beat man u that will give us confidence for our next games behind closed doors
All these spurs fans happy I'm a United fan trust me this fraud of a manger will ruin your Club.
Ive seen a huge flaw in Mourinho teams in his last three seasons… There is a huge disconnect between the defense and attack. Something about his formations make it very difficult for a simple pass into the midfield.
I'm Man Utd fan and i want to win next game
Good luck Jose 👍
Português a ensinar o inglês a falar😨