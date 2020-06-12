PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART PREDICTIONS! – #IMO

Find out who I think will qualify for Europe and who will get relegated to the Championship in my Premier League Restart Predictions 2019/20!
For those of you asking, this was the website I used to make my predictions – https://www.worldfootball.net/table_calculator/eng-premier-league/
What was the website he used called?
Brighton are in massive trouble for me, I’d expect them to go. People aren’t anticipating that
I used to respect Spencer but he is so biast on Liverpool for some reason there is no way that Liverpool will finish the season with 4 or 5 draws
He's undetermined Sheffield United here
People saying spencer is biased against liverpool. He might be but I also think liverpool will lose and draw games near the end cause there will be no point. We lost the unbeaten record so klopp will almost definitely play youngsters if we win the league early. That will result in losses and draws. I'm a liverpool fan too btw
So why will we have an asterix 😂 cos 2 of our games that mathematically wins the league. So when galatasaray won the league and they wernt aloud fans in the derbies they don’t have an asterix 🤔
Likes man u doesn't he
Don’t predict villa a clean sheet it doesn’t go well
U really don’t rate chelsea young stars that much
🤡🤡🤡🤡
I think Chelsea will beat Man City. Man city are a sick team, but they're not having the best season by their standards as well. Chelsea are fighting for UCL football and Man City are comfortable in second. I think Chelsea's hunger and determination will get them the win against city
If only we beat everyone like Man City from a Norwich fan
Big fan normally Spencer but completely disagree with a lot of your predictions, I don't think you've taken certain things in to account like changes of managers at certain teams, therefore using data from the start of the season doesn't hold much weight, especially with your savage predictions for arsenal compared with the teams around them, arsenal are unbeaten in 2020 and have the second highest point tally behind liverpool. Yet you have them drawing 1-1 at home with Leicester but spurs winning 3-1 in the same fixture, just to name one example. Obviously no one would correctly predict all the remaining fixtures but I don't think you've put sufficient thought into it in some regards.
Bundesliga 2 is reverse… same league same country, funny you didn’t mention that as it doesn’t suit the agenda…
Just curious to know, but, when is the next video out on the hashtag united channel, nothing has been released in over a month, missing any sort of content on there..
Where are people getting the idea that man united are gonna be so good
Arsenal will get 6th
Tottenham won’t do that well. Trust me
Why do you hate the blades so much spencer?
No * on Liverpool title
101 points for Liverpool would really annoy Man City fans
Weird to see the lockdown has some how made United a decent team apparently
I want to try this what’s the link to getting that table and predicting the scores I really wanna do it
thanks for making villa prime united lmaooooo
Liverpool: draws one game in the first 29
Spen: predicts liverpool to draw half of the last 9 games
how much did united pay you ?
Palace 18th u r clueless
City Champions
OOF the disrespect put on bournemouth, hoping your prediction is wrong still haha
You’re so incredibly bias and for a guy who “lives football” you’re predictions have always been terrible
I'm ngl Spencer your opinions are just generally dismal
you could throw the title in a pit full of snakes spiders and green ants and i would still go and pick it up with my mouth ive waited all 22 years of my life to see us win it so they can put wot ever they want next to it lol
Liverpool getting 5 draws, West Ham surviving, Aston Villa 14th. 🤯🤯
Stop saying alright may it's a bit strange
Theres absolutely no asterisk, we won it before lockdown anyway
Love your content Spen but some of these predictions are just baffling mate haha. And why will this season have an asterisk next to it?? All 38 games have been played. If the season was cut short early then yeah fair enough but there shouldn’t be one now surely
Liverpool has 1 draw in 29 matches and you think they will have 4 out of the last 8. Insane!
Why u hate Burnley so much 😂😂
I think you're overestimating Aston Villa and underestimating Brighton. Other than that, I mostly agree.
U think very highly of man united on ur game predictions mate