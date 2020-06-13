FREE HIT/BENCH BOOST DRAFT! (UNLIMITED TRANSFERS!) FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!

Posted on by Dayvy FPL



In this video we take a look at a FREEHIT OR BENCH BOOST draft that you use for your UNLIMITED transfers! Credit to Ben Crellin for his transfer planner (@BenCrellin)

  23. With only FH left, which option do I go for? 🤔

    1. FH and revert back to this team:
    Pope, Krul
    TAA, Doherty, Boly, Egan, Söyüncü
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Mount, Barnes
    Vardy, Jiménez, Long

    2. Use unlimited transfers to get a mix of DWG players and long term ones, like this:
    de Gea, Martin
    TAA, Doherty, Egan, Lundstram, Tanganga
    Mané, KDB, Mahrez, Grealish, Cantwell
    Aguero, Jiménez, Nketiah

    I really want to FH but am not in love with my current team long term, while using the UT like this will also set me up nicely to get Son and Rashford/Abraham in for Grealish and Aguero after GE31. Thoughts?

