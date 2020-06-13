Twitter:
UNLIMITED TRANSFERS! ULTIMATE GUIDE TO PROJECT RESTART! FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!
WILDCARD DRAFT! (UNLIMITED TRANSFERS!) FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!
In this video we take a look at a FREEHIT OR BENCH BOOST draft that you use for your UNLIMITED transfers! Credit to Ben Crellin for his transfer planner (@BenCrellin)
36 thoughts on “FREE HIT/BENCH BOOST DRAFT! (UNLIMITED TRANSFERS!) FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!”
Nice to see you back!
This draft is focused heavily on the Double Gameweek and therefore I did not include Liverpool players, they are still good options though.
Team Selection coming on Monday! <3
Howzitt bru? Do you think Liverpool almost having secured the title and Man City missing out on CL whatever happens, will have a big impact on their squads and overall gameplay?
Nyland could play in goal for Villa also btw
I have all chips left even wildcard
will you be using free hit or a wildcard team?
Pls think again mane . Everton have a lot of injuries at defence, Salah in not ready and we have 2 amazing games to captain him Everton and Crystal Palace
Does anyone know if i can use unlimited transfers and then use my freehit after that?? Would love some advice as i dont know if this is possible
what are your thoughts on lord Lundstram? ..he scored two behind closed doors in a friendly this week
Hmm, I'm going to FH over BB. Just think I'll be throwing away too much value transferring to accommodate a BB!
What do you think of nyland as a gk? He could be a great value as a second gk for bench boost if he plays.
Who's better for gw 30+.. Mo Salah or TAA?
Triple captain draft pleaseeeeee!!!!!!!!
I have been waiting for your new video, wish you could upload more or on a daily basis. And Mr. Dayvy, you are one of the few people that i look up for building my team.
Have you gameweek 31 in mind with this squad?
Tom Heaton isn’t registered so Reina will be first choice
With only FH left, which option do I go for? 🤔
1. FH and revert back to this team:
Pope, Krul
TAA, Doherty, Boly, Egan, Söyüncü
Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Mount, Barnes
Vardy, Jiménez, Long
2. Use unlimited transfers to get a mix of DWG players and long term ones, like this:
de Gea, Martin
TAA, Doherty, Egan, Lundstram, Tanganga
Mané, KDB, Mahrez, Grealish, Cantwell
Aguero, Jiménez, Nketiah
I really want to FH but am not in love with my current team long term, while using the UT like this will also set me up nicely to get Son and Rashford/Abraham in for Grealish and Aguero after GE31. Thoughts?
I don’t know what to do. I want to use my free hit. But I also want to wildcard my entire team since my old strategy is gone now.
Currently top 6000.
Thoughts on Samatta as a Free Hit punt
I think Pepe may be worth a shout, just ain't sure if he'll start..
Wanna replace salah and samatta
With
Aguero and grealish
auba ozil or laca pepe?
Ignoring Salah and Alex Arnold is brave
For this game week only Abraham or jemenez???
Thanks for the video. I am trying to get a City defender for double gameweek. Do you think it is safe to get Walker? Or should I opt for Laporte? Thanks
Great vid dayvy mate 🥳
Can i use a free hit and triple captain on the same week?
I fucked up had a great team, and transferred them out for double gw players and I should have just free hit 🤢 still 37k tho
Free hit is the dumbest idea ever 😂😂