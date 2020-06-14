Vote for us in the 2020 Football Content Awards!
Welcome to FPL Family, a chat show dedicated to all things Fantasy Premier League.
3 days to go until we get Premier League football and FPL back in our lives! On this stream, we start to lock in those teams, transfers and chips ahead of GW30+ and look ahead to the fixtures, starting Wednesday. Can Liverpool pick up where they left off? Can Norwich pull off the great escape? We cannot wait to find out!
22 thoughts on “FPL TEAM LOCKED IN FOR DOUBLE GW30+! – FPL Family (Fantasy Premier League)”
Video Start 5:12
wanna be friends?
wanna be friends?
loved it
Who should I captain between sterling de Bruyne Aguero And Auba
Ok, time to watch the live stream now……🔥❤😍
Tierney has played all friendlies. Saka has played a bit further forward but i cant see him starting there. He may lose his place. I think that you need Pepe – plays a lot more and a lot better under arteta than under emery at the start. What about Mahrez?
Jammy Pick! I mentioned this at the meet. Glad to see it back! 🙂
loved it
Pretty sure the crowd noises are coming from EA so it will use the same AI as FIFA for increasing volume/chants/cheers etc
Sam can you Please show us your gameweek 31 team aswell. Especially with such little time between gameweeks
I'm in Malaysia and sadly cant stay up to watch the streams. I put them on in the morning though! Keep up the good streams!
I think for locked down matches in empty stadiums PL commentators need to copy the spanish GOL GOL GOLAZO style or something like that to bring some life into the matches, Bundesliga at times after the restart have been painful to watch in empty stadiums .. we are after all living in the time of the great adaptation..
Is .3 of a loss enough of a reason not to sell Salah? I know I’ll want him back. Can get D Silva and auba n hendo with d money.
Animation is laggy
its Nepal guyz
I enjoy you guys, ure a lot of fun, but its like not untill min 21 that u start talking about the football, its like 15 min of just saying hello to everyone and asking everyone to follow u on every social media.
the coutinho rubbish is BS ….. fake news
Time codes, guys, please. Come on, you are nominated for FCA 2020 !
Can advise as a contact tracer, it's within 2m for 15+ mins or within 1m for 1+min or direct contact, so skin to skin or coughed/sneezed/spat on. Is a bit of an issue for footfall.
Love that Liverpool shirt, its the best NB has made. 👌❤️YNWA💪😎
Maybe I just have good hearing?? 😜